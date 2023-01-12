Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Watsonville

Under fairer skies, water level on Pajaro River recedes

Kayakers on the Pajaro River on Thursday.
(Wallace Baine / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Wallace Baine
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

The Pajaro River, which had neared flood stage amid the ongoing wave of storms, measured at under 26 feet in Watsonville on Thursday morning after hitting 31 feet earlier in the week.

Share

The Pajaro River at the bridge between Watsonville and the town of Pajaro was significantly lower Thursday morning than in previous days. That’s according to a water-level marker under the bridge itself, which Tuesday reached close to 31 feet. On Thursday, it was down to between 25 and 26 feet.

Still, San Juan Road on the Monterey County side of the river was closed from the Pajaro River Bridge at Watsonville, all the way to Aromas.

Weather

Santa Cruz County Storm Central: The latest on the winter storms, swell damage

A man surveys stormy seas Monday from the jetty in Capitola.

Weather

Santa Cruz County Storm Central: The latest on the winter storms, swell damage

By Wallace BaineMax ChunMark ConleyTamsin McMahonChristopher NeelyHillary OjedaWill McCahillFernando Haro Garcia

Storm Central keeps you updated as we watch, wait and assess. Check back here as Lookout correspondents reach out across...

The lower levels of the river inspired at least one group to break out their kayaks and take on a mini-adventure downriver. As the trio of kayakers passed under the bridge, the man in the back of the group gestured up to onlookers at the bridge and, referring to himself, cried, “Loco!”

Much of the area along the Santa Cruz County side of the Pajaro River remained under evacuation warnings, with two zones along Highway 129 — PAJ-E029 and PAJ-E030 — still under evacuation orders, as they have been for days. See zone maps and find your zone here.

WatsonvilleLatest NewsWeatherInstagram
Wallace Baine

Wallace Baine is Lookout’s City Life Correspondent, covering arts, music and culture, as well as the people who make Santa Cruz and neighboring communities tick. He also writes “The Here & Now,” a periodic column that offers his take on the news of the day — and the news you’d otherwise miss.

More from Wallace Baine

Latest Stories

More Latest News


📨 VISIT THE LOOKOUT NEWSLETTER & TEXT CENTER

Be the first to know all the big, breaking news in Santa Cruz. Sign up to get Lookout alerts sent straight to your phone here or below.