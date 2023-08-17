Free music outdoors, wine, beer and art and Pajaro Valley Pride — it’s a packed weekend in Watsonville

This story was originally featured in this week’s Weekender newsletter. Be the first to hear about arts and entertainment news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Wallace’s email newsletter here and and text alerts here.

This weekend could be a great chance to experience a bit of summer fun in Watsonville. It begins with the latest in the summer series Music in the Plaza featuring live music in the downtown plaza every first and third Friday of the month to coincide with the weekly farmers market. This Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., is La Fiera Norteña, which specializes in corridos, cumbias and other Mexican song forms.