Free music outdoors, wine, beer and art and Pajaro Valley Pride — it’s a packed weekend in Watsonville
From free, family-friendly activities to strolling downtown and sampling the goods from Santa Cruz County wineries and breweries, it’s a good time to get yourself to Watsonville.
This weekend could be a great chance to experience a bit of summer fun in Watsonville. It begins with the latest in the summer series Music in the Plaza featuring live music in the downtown plaza every first and third Friday of the month to coincide with the weekly farmers market. This Friday, from 6 to 8 p.m., is La Fiera Norteña, which specializes in corridos, cumbias and other Mexican song forms.
On Saturday, downtown becomes the scene for the Wine, Beer & Art Walk, which features fare from around 20 breweries and wineries. And on Sunday, the Pajaro Valley Pride celebration takes place with a day of drag performances, drag storytime and other family-friendly activities. For more details, check out the Arts Council’s Watsonville calendar.