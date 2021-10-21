Category 5 atmospheric river takes aim at Northern California with series of strong storms

Several strong storms are rushing toward Central and Northern California, bringing much-needed rain to drought-stricken areas beginning Thursday night, but also bearing fears of flooding in fresh fire scars.

A large trough of low pressure hovering off the coast of the Pacific Northwest is driving repeated rounds of precipitation in the northern part of California and ushering in the first major storm of the season, National Weather Service forecasters said.

What’s known as an “atmospheric river” is pumping continuous moisture over the region, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Oxnard station.

On Thursday morning, scattered showers were reported across Central and Northern California, and more storms are moving in. A storm system arriving in the evening and lasting into Friday is expected to be “significant,” said Emily Heller, with the weather service’s Sacramento station.

The Santa Cruz Mountains are expected to receive around an inch of rain from that system, the National Weather Service said Thursday afternoon, and as much as 5 inches from the system forecast to follow.

The northern Sierra Nevada had already received about 10 inches of snow by the beginning of the week, and 1 to 2 feet more might be dumped in the region early next week, Heller said.

Weather officials said the Sacramento area and north could receive a half-inch to 2 inches of rain, with the majority falling along and north of Interstate 80. Mountain areas might get up to 4 inches. About half an inch could fall over San Francisco, and the northern coastal areas, including portions of Sonoma and Trinity counties, could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.

Another storm, which Heller called the “really heavy hitter,” is slated to roll in Sunday night and will be even stronger.

A very large WNW swell train will arrive alongside the atmospheric river and likely result in hazardous conditions in the surf zone & area beaches late Sunday into Tuesday.



Current mid range projections show sig wave heights of 18-24+ feet near the coast.



More info to come... pic.twitter.com/wfa9MSZboQ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 21, 2021

Between 3 and 5 inches of rain are forecast for the Santa Cruz Mountains, and 1 to 3 inches elsewhere in the county, from Saturday night through Tuesday, with most precipitation falling from Sunday into Monday; around 3 to 4 inches are forecast to fall over the Sacramento and San Francisco areas. By the time skies clear next week, mountain regions could see up to 10 inches.

Graphic illustration showing the moisture plume in an atmospheric river lifting over coastal mountains and the Sierra Nevada, dropping rain and snow. (Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Heller described the atmospheric river as bringing long bouts of rain in a narrow corridor of moisture in the atmosphere.

“It’s almost like a front, except [where the moisture is] is just more concentrated.” The one hitting Northern California is considered moderate to strong.

“Normally, the way it works is we just have this band of moisture move down the coast. And that’s the kind we’re going to see in Southern California,” Kittell said. “But up there, they actually have it where it stalls.” The storm system could hover for days over the central part of the state.

Storms during this time of year are not uncommon, Heller said, but it’s been several years since they arrived this early.

A rainy day in downtown Santa Cruz on Oct. 20, 2021. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

And not a moment too soon. California just recorded its driest water year in a century. Average precipitation for the state’s 2021 water year was about half of what experts consider typical.

Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide drought emergency, imploring Californians to conserve water in the face of one of the state’s most severe droughts on record.

There are cautious hopes that the coming rains will bring relief and reduce fire risk in the state’s parched regions, but they’re not expected to end the drought.

“Unfortunately, two years of drought — one storm is not going to fix it,” Heller said. Sacramento typically records 12.63 inches of rain per water year. Last year, it was closer to 7 inches.

The rain could be beneficial but it also brings risks. The National Weather service issued a flood watch from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning for northern burn scars, including this year’s nearly one-million acre Dixie fire, as well as last year’s North Complex, Zogg, and CZU Lightning Complex fires.

There are fears that the influx of heavy rain “could bring potential ash and debris flows over recent burn scar areas in Shasta, Tehama, Butte and Plumas counties,” the weather service said in an advisory.

Concerns are lower in Southern California, where comparatively less rain is expected and some burn scars are older, and therefore less prone to slides and flooding, weather officials said.

But officials are “moderately concerned” about the area charred by the recent Alisal fire in western Santa Barbara County, which ignited Oct. 11.

“It’s really fresh,” Kittell said. “There’s a few vulnerable areas that any kind of mud and debris flows would cause some issues.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.