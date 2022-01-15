Volcanic eruption creates tsunami-related flooding in Santa Cruz

A volcanic eruption in the South Pacific Saturday created a series of massive waves that inundated the island nation of Tonga and caused alarms up and down the West Coast, including in Santa Cruz.

Related flooding swamped a number of cars in Santa Cruz Harbor, forced the people on boats to scramble to safety and caused the cancellation of an early-morning surfing contest. Additionally, Beach Street from the wharf to Third Street was closed due to flooding for several hours in the morning.

Possible danger includes bays and harbors. Please avoid the water as well, including surfing and other water activities. Stay back from the shore! https://t.co/jEr0nPbydf — Santa Cruz County (@sccounty) January 15, 2022

A bit before 8 a.m., Santa Cruz Sheriff’s deputies started to create a command center at Santa Cruz Harbor.

Spokesperson Ashley Keehn said that, as of 8:50 a.m., only the docks have been evacuated, though teams are standing by if needed. Beaches have not been closed, but officials are advising people to stay out of the water due to the possibility of strong currents.

A growing command center at the harbor. To be clear, damage is not expected, but they have to be prepared just in case. Tsunami in 2011 was 3-4 feet, this is forecast to be 1-2 pic.twitter.com/bFhSLdPGUi — Native Santa Cruz (@NativeSantaCruz) January 15, 2022

As of 10:30 a.m., moderate to significant flooding has occurred in the area:

Another huge surge in the back harbor. Bigger than the first one. #santacruz pic.twitter.com/gzzBmrq9dh — Tim Cattera Photo (@TimCatteraPhoto) January 15, 2022

Jason Steinberg said public safety officials woke him up early Saturday and asked him to leave his boat due to the rising tide. He said he left to grab a cup of coffee, thinking the danger would be passed by the time he returned, but as of late morning he still hasn’t been allowed back.

“Hopefully this will be done soon and I can get back to my boat,” he said.

Steinberg said the biggest worry for him and other boat owners is that the surging waves will cause the docks to get loose.

“That would be the worst-case scenario, so as long as those hold up, we’re good,” he said.



Surfing contest initially goes forward — but has to stop

A high school surf contest scheduled for Pleasure Point pushed forward at daybreak despite the unpredictability of the impending tsunami after organizers consulted with local lifeguards. The contest had 120 kids from local high schools such as Aptos and Soquel and some from as far away as Marin and Half Moon Bay.

“It was sort of a wait and see and the conditions were okay to start,” said Santa Cruz Scholastic Surf League director Marc Susskind. “But then it got really weird. It became clear it wasn’t worth it and wasn’t a safe situation so we pulled the plug.”

A high tide of 5.5 just before 8 a.m., combined with a swirl of underwater tidal energy presumably caused by the tsunami, made paddling conditions extremely difficult. Surfers struggled to get to shore after their heats.The boys and girls in bright-colored jerseys were ultimately helped from the water by lifeguards assigned to the contest at multiple locations down the point, far from where they entered the water.

Parents coached and cheered kids from the cliff above, helping them time the precarious exit at staircases being battered by waves. No one was injured and organizers say the contest only went forward to begin with because of the experience level of the kids involved.

“We wouldn’t have done it with middle school kids, but all these kids are experienced surfers who are out here all the time,” Susskind said, adding that he heard no complaints and could feel the buzz from those who got to witness a rare act of nature up close.

“It was definitely one for the books, he said.

And the National Weather Service said that people need to be watchful throughout the day:

While the initial #Tsunami waves are starting to impact the Central Coast and will continue through 9 am, this will be a prolonged event as additional pulses continue through the day. Highest wave heights may occur with later waves. #CAwx — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) January 15, 2022

Kristan Lund, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Oxnard, distinguished the advisory issued Saturday from a more severe “warning,” where residents are urged to evacuate to higher ground immediately.

“We are advising people to stay out of the water and off the beaches,” she said.

She said the advisory was “fairly uncommon” because it was due to a volcanic eruption and not an underwater earthquake, and because it extended to the entire West Coast. The entire coast was at risk, she said, including portions of islands that face away from the volcano, such as Avalon Harbor.

The water surge can “bend around the island and it can also bounce off the shores,” she said. As of 8:30 a.m., Port San Luis Harbor in San Luis Obispo County was registering a surge of just over one foot, she said.

The National Weather Service said the tsunami activity was supposed to hit Monterey around 7:30 a.m. and San Francisco around 8:10 a.m. Beaches in Southern California were supposed to see impacts beginning around 7:50 a.m. Many beaches and piers were close. Berkeley closed its marina and urged people to seek higher ground.

“If you are located in this coastal area,” NWS said, “move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas. Do not go to the coast to watch the tsunami. Be alert to instructions from your local emergency officials.”

Officials said some coastal areas could see wave heights of 1 to 2 feet. “Main impacts expect to be strong rip currents, coastal flooding, and inundation of low lying areas is possible. Move to higher ground,” NWS said.

The tsunami was caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano Saturday. It brought tsunami alerts from large swaths of the Pacific including Hawaii and the West Coast.

In Hawaii, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reported waves slamming ashore from a foot in Nawiliwili, Kauai, in Hawaii, to 2.7 feet in Hanalei. “We are relieved that there is no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands,” the center said, describing the situation in Hawaii.

It has been more than a decade since Santa Cruz County has faced down significant issues due to a tsunami.

A 8.9 magnitude earthquake off coast of Japan in March 2011 — one that caused massive damage to the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant — caused a 3-foot rise in Santa Cruz, sank more than a dozen boats and caused tens of millions in damages. Though the rise Saturday is not expected to be as significant, the amount of damage it might cause, if any, is unpredictable.

The Los Angeles Times contributed to this report.