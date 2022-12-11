Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County

Powerful winds and heavy rains drenches Santa Cruz County downing trees and power lines as a major storm hit the region on Saturday.

Total rainfall in Santa Cruz Dec. 9-11 (National Weather Service)

As of Sunday morning, more than two inches of rain had fallen over a 24-hour period in parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service. Total rainfall hit more than four inches in parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

PG&E said more than 9,000 customers lost power across the county on Saturday, most in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Watsonville area.

Showers are set to continue Sunday along with possible thunderstorms, before tapering off Monday morning, the weather service said.

