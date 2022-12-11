Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Weekend storm pummels Santa Cruz County

A rainy Pacific Avenue in downtown Santa Cruz
(Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 

A major winter storm left thousands without power across Santa Cruz County on Saturday. Here’s what’s in store for the rest of the weekend.

Powerful winds and heavy rains drenches Santa Cruz County downing trees and power lines as a major storm hit the region on Saturday.

Total rainfall in Santa Cruz Dec. 9-11
(National Weather Service)

As of Sunday morning, more than two inches of rain had fallen over a 24-hour period in parts of the county, according to the National Weather Service. Total rainfall hit more than four inches in parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

PG&E said more than 9,000 customers lost power across the county on Saturday, most in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Watsonville area.

Showers are set to continue Sunday along with possible thunderstorms, before tapering off Monday morning, the weather service said.

Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
