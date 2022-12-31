Atmospheric river prompts evacuation orders, flooding, road closures across Santa Cruz County

Residents in some neighborhoods of the Santa Cruz Mountains were ordered to evacuate their homes on Saturday as heavy rains pounded the region, closing roads, causing landslides and threatening to flood waterways.

County officials issued evacuation orders Saturday morning for Felton Grove and Paradise Park because of a risk of flooding of the San Lorenzo River.

In Watsonville, residents of neighborhoods along the Salsipuedes and Corralitos creeks, in the area of Highway 152 and College Road, were placed under an evacuation warning.

Areas of Watonsville were placed under an evacuation warning on Saturday. (County of Santa Cruz)

Pacific Gas and Electric reported more than 3,200 customers lost power across Santa Cruz County, including 1,045 in Boulder Creek.

An active landslide closed Highway 9 north of Boulder Creek, between Bear Creek Road and Riverdale Boulevard, Saturday. California Highway Patrol estimated the debris would take several days to clear.

The widespread disruption came as an atmospheric river hit much of the Central Coast ahead of New Year’s Eve, with another weather system expected to arrive next week.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 10 p.m. on Friday night to 10 p.m. on Saturday night, due to heavy rain expected to begin this evening. Local waterways like the San Lorenzo River and Soquel Creek could see rapid rises in their water levels.

The wet weather that began on Thursday morning delivered close to three inches of rain in Ben Lomond and Felton, nearly two inches in Davenport, and more than one inch in Boulder Creek, according to NWS meteorologist Rick Canepa.

Canepa said that it’s hard to say how this year’s rainfall compares to that of previous years, but that the precipitation we’re seeing is a positive sign for the area.

“It’s a good start, not just in the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, but across the West,” he said. “The mid-September rain we saw was a bit unusual, too, but a good thing to see in the middle of what could have been a bad fire season.”

According to data from the California Irrigation Management Information System (CIMIS), the City of Santa Cruz has seen 10.95 inches of rainfall since Oct. 1. That’s more than an inch more than the average seasonal rainfall to date — 9.74 inches.

Canepa said the storm was expected to quickly move through the area.

“The jet stream is expected to push the system through fairly quickly, so the rain will be on the decrease by Saturday afternoon,” said Canepa.

The first day of 2023 will offer a break in the rain, though short-lived. Another weather system will drift into the area on Monday, but will produce lighter rainfall all around — about a half-inch or so.

Another atmospheric river is set to hit the region on Wednesday or Thursday, with rain expected to continue into the second week of January, the NWS reported.

The weather service warned that the wet weather has heavily saturated the soil, raising the risk of flooding and shallow landslides even after the rain stops.

-With reports from Max Chun.