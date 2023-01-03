Lookout’s guide to preparing for the coming storm

It can be difficult to keep track of all of the different websites and hotlines out there when seeking the best information in a natural disaster. We’ve tried to make it easier for you.

We have compiled a list of resources that you can refer to in order to keep yourself and those close to you safe during the storm. Scroll through this guide to access information on evacuation zones, power outages, storm progress, and more.

Evacuation zones

The county has issued evacuation warnings to parts of Pajaro Valley, Rio Del Mar, Felton, and Boulder Creek. Use this site to search your address and see if your area is within an evacuation zone.

The City of Watsonville has set up a shelter at Cesar Chavez Middle School, 440 Arthur Rd., for evacuees. Pets will not be allowed and must be dropped off at the animal shelter at 580 Airport Blvd.

The city has also opened Ramsay Park at 1301 Main St. as a place for evacuated families to meet up and receive information about services. Anyone who needs help with transportation can call the city’s Lift Line at (831) 688-9663.

City of Santa Cruz sandbag info

Sandbags can be helpful in keeping water out of your home, office, or business by stacking them against entry points. Click the link above to find out where to pick up sandbags.

Additionally, click here for sandbag pickup locations in unincorporated parts of the county.

PG&E power outages

High winds and heavy rain mean that power outages are likely to occur. Use the outage map linked above to check the areas currently out of power, and the estimated times for restoration.

Local Road Closures

Like power outages, road closures are common in big storms. Check the map linked above for a look at all of the road closures around the county.

Local Highway info

The major highways that run in and out of Santa Cruz may be affected by the storm. Check the map linked above to the latest information regarding highway closures.

National Weather Service

Here, you can find detailed information and forecasting for the rest of the week, including specifics on wind, chance of rain, and specific times to expect changes in the weather.

Rain totals and water levels

The National Weather Service expects 3-6 inches of rain in some parts of the county and as much as 10 inches in areas of the Santa Cruz Mountains. Check this site to get the most up-to-date data on rainfall accumulation and stream water levels.

Emergency Alerts

Sign up for CodeRED, Santa Cruz County’s 911 emergency alert system, to get evacuation notices and other notifications sent to your landline, mobile phone or through a smartphone app.

Storm Preparedness Checklist

Santa Cruz County has published a detailed storm preparedness checklist. Here are some things you can do right away to prepare for the coming storm: