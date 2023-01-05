A look around the county as the ocean hammers the coastline

As strong waves and high tides hit the Santa Cruz coastline hard, we’ve captured the scene from around the county.
The ocean is the main culprit in Thursday’s dangerous conditions around Santa Cruz County.
Large waves filled with debris and high tides have prompted the closure of the Santa Cruz Wharf and a good chunk of West Cliff Drive.
Further south, Capitola, Rio Del Mar, and Seacliff experienced problems of their own. The Cement Ship, Capitola Wharf, and the Aptos Pier have been hit hard all day.
We have compiled pictures from around the county, illustrating the damage sustained from the historic storm.
West Cliff Drive
Forceful waves and high tides have busted up a number of fences along West Cliff Drive and drenched the sidewalk, creating unsafe pedestrian and automobile conditions.
The already blocked off portion of the road that collapsed over a month ago sustained additional damage as well.
Seacliff and Rio Del Mar
Seacliff Pier and the iconic cement ship took on significant damage this morning, resulting in the ship breaking away from the pier.
Rio Del Mar saw significant flooding as well.
Capitola
The Capitola wharf was no stranger to storm damage either, as it partially collapsed this morning.