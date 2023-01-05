A look around the county as the ocean hammers the coastline

The ocean is the main culprit in Thursday’s dangerous conditions around Santa Cruz County.

Large waves filled with debris and high tides have prompted the closure of the Santa Cruz Wharf and a good chunk of West Cliff Drive.

Further south, Capitola, Rio Del Mar, and Seacliff experienced problems of their own. The Cement Ship, Capitola Wharf, and the Aptos Pier have been hit hard all day.

We have compiled pictures from around the county, illustrating the damage sustained from the historic storm.

West Cliff Drive

Forceful waves and high tides have busted up a number of fences along West Cliff Drive and drenched the sidewalk, creating unsafe pedestrian and automobile conditions.

West Cliff Drive on Thursday, January 5, 2023. (Hillary Ojeda / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Portions of West Cliff Drive were closed on Thursday for dangerous ocean conditions. (Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz)

The already blocked off portion of the road that collapsed over a month ago sustained additional damage as well.

(Hillary Ojeda/Lookout Santa Cruz )

Seacliff and Rio Del Mar

Seacliff Pier and the iconic cement ship took on significant damage this morning, resulting in the ship breaking away from the pier.

Damage to the Cement Ship, Seacliff pier and surrounding areas was extensive Thursday morning. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

The Cement Ship in Aptos gets battered by the ocean on Thursday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Rio Del Mar saw significant flooding as well.

Residents walk down the flooded streets of Rio Del Mar on Thursday, January 5, 2023 after a bomb cyclone hit the coast. (Fernando Haro Garcia / Long Beach Post)

Capitola

The Capitola wharf was no stranger to storm damage either, as it partially collapsed this morning.

The Capitola Wharf was damaged during Thursday’s massive northwest swell. (Via Danny Jacobsmeyer)