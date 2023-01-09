Santa Cruz County storm: Freeway and road closures pile up

Three state highways running through Santa Cruz County were closed as of Monday afternoon due to landslides and sinkholes as the unrelenting rain stretched into a second week.

Highway 17 southbound was shut down at Laurel Curve due to a combination of landslide that covered the southbound lanes around 9:15 am, and a sinkhole that occurred right after, according to the Caltrans road closure map.

Highway 9 was closed between upper and lower Glen Arbor Road in Ben Lomond after a significant landslide covered both lanes. In Santa Cruz, Caltrans also closed Highway 9 in both directions at the intersection of Highway 1 and near River Street due to flooding.

Highway 236 was also closed in both directions between Little Basin Road and the East Ridge Trailhead due to a landslide, as was Highway 129 between Rogge Lane in Aromas and Highway 101. Highway 101 was also closed in both directions at Gilroy due to flooding.

The Highway 1 northbound ramp from Ocean Street was also closed for emergency work, but was expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Monday. Caltrans had not issued timetables for any of the other closures.