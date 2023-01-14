Where we stand on Saturday: Evacuation orders, Salsipuedes Creek floods — and more rain on the way

Concerned about rapidly rising levels of the San Lorenzo River, Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies evacuated Felton Grove on Saturday morning.

The evacuation order remains in place for anyone living in the evacuation zone east of Felton along Graham Hill Road. “If you live in the neighborhood, please leave now,” the county government wrote on Twitter Saturday morning.

The Esplanade in the Rio Del Mar neighborhood of Aptos flooded again on Saturday. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Soon after, the Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for Paradise Park and parts of Soquel Village, including Soquel Wharf Road. By early afternoon, the evacuation orders had extended to neighborhoods near Watsonville, along with Rio Del Mar in Aptos, as large portions of the Esplanade flooded because of heavy rains and stormwater runoff.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Corralitos Creek near Freedom and the creek was flooding Saturday afternoon near the intersection of Holohan and East Lake Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon that the Salsipuedes Creek was beginning to flood. Highway 152 was closed near Watsonville between Bridge Street and Casserly Boulevard because of flooding.

Emergency shelters are open at Cabrillo College and at the County Fairgrounds, near Watsonville.

More rain is on the way, with the NWS warning that the heaviest rains were due to hit the Central Coast between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday night.

🛰Marvel at the satellite imagery this morning. Those asking, "Where's the Storm"? It's still coming. The rain this morning is not the main event so to speak. Heavier rain is expected later today. Blue dots are lightning flashes. #cawx pic.twitter.com/Q3E4xYur5m — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 4, 2023

The NWS forecasts more showers on the way for Sunday into Monday, bringing as much as six inches of rain in total over the long weekend before we’re finally expected to start drying out next week.

A flood watch remains in effect for the county through Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. and the NWS warned that the San Lorenzo River could continue to see a rapid rise on Saturday. A high surf warning is set to expire at 10 a.m. Saturday, though the weather service warned of dangerous surf conditions for the rest of the day.

More than 3,000 PG&E customers remained without power across the county as of Saturday morning, the utility said. Most of those were in the San Lorenzo Valley, which was hit hard by the recent storms. Across the county, 53 roads continue to have emergency closures – nearly 25 of them in the San Lorenzo Valley. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Department said Friday that crews from the county are working to place portable cell towers in Lompico and Zayante.

The Volunteer Center of Santa Cruz County is looking ahead to the post-atmospheric river period and is looking for volunteers to help with clean-up projects, to begin Monday. Emergency shelters are currently fully staffed, and do not need volunteers. But clean-up from the storms will be needed in the coming days in a variety of tasks, from manual labor to staffing phones. For adults 18 and over only.

Click here for more information and to register.