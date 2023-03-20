Atmospheric river to narrowly miss Central Coast — but rain and wind still expected

Another atmospheric river is taking aim at California, but Santa Cruz County is looking at somewhat of a break from this particular storm.

A weather system is expected to make landfall late Monday night, with peak rainfall between 4 a.m. and 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. Sporadic rain will likely continue throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.

However, the system has shifted more southerly in recent days, which means that the Central Coast will evade the wettest portion of the storm — though that won’t entirely spare the county from more wind and rain.

National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist Miles Bliss said that there will still be “plenty of rain” falling Tuesday, with about 1.1 inches expected for South County and up to 2 inches in northern Santa Cruz County. In the already soaked Santa Cruz Mountains, total precipitation could reach or exceed 2.5 inches.

However, strong winds could cause issues in the saturated mountain regions, where gusts could reach up to 50 mph. That means that residents should prepare for downed trees and power lines. The City of Santa Cruz and other low elevation municipalities can expect 25 to 35 mph gusts.

The outlook for local streams and rivers appears to be better as well. Bliss said that aside from the Salinas River, none of the other bodies of water in the region are expected to reach flood stage. The Pajaro River, which suffered a breach of its levee last week, is thankfully not expected to flood again. However, Bliss added that due to soil saturation, pooling water may return.

“With saturated soils, [water] doesn’t have anywhere else to go except for just standing at the surface,” he said. “But if you were prepared for the flooding that has recently occurred, you’ll be prepared for this.”

Monday marked the official first day of Spring, which means that the rainy season is hopefully on its way to becoming a thing of the past, at least for this year. Bliss said that NWS’s Climate Prediction Center currently shows low chances for precipitation above normal levels over the next 8 to 14 days. That continues into the long-term forecasts, which show high likelihood of normal precipitation — which is not much.

“The first day of spring is a generally good marker of exiting the wet season,” said Bliss. “We’re expecting to move into the less active time of year as far as big winter storms go.”