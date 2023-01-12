Welcome to Lookout’s Member Center

Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Member Deal of the Moment

GET TWO TICKETS TO THE SANTA CRUZ SYMPHONY

January 28, 2023 - Civic Auditorium, Santa Cruz @ 7:30 pm
– or –
January 29, 2023 - Mello Center, Watsonville @ 2:00 pm

Email membership@lookoutlocal.com to redeem!




Upcoming Lookout Events
  • Event
    Santa Cruz Warriors Game
    Take advantage of discounted tickets and cheer on the Sea Dubs with Lookout staff and members at Kaiser Permanente Arena.
    Thursday, January 12, 2023 - 7:00 PM
    Limited Tickets Available
  • Event
    Smitten Kitchen Keepers cookbook launch moderated by Lily Belli
    SOLD OUT | Beloved and bestselling culinary writer Deb Perelman will be in conversation with Lookout’s Lily Belli.
    Thursday, October 20, 2022 - 6:00 PM
    Learn more
  • Event
    NEXTies
    Cohosted with Event Santa Cruz at Woodhouse Brewing honoring the up and coming movers and shakers of Santa Cruz County. Tickets coming soon.
    Friday, March 31, 2023 - 6:00 PM




Lookout Members Giveback

Lookout donates 10% of every membership sold to the nonprofit of your choice.

We’ve donated $15,000 to the following nonprofits since our launch in November 2020.

