In his Sentinel commentary, “A response on Ultimate Trail encroachments,” Jim Weller writes, “The ultimate rail-and-trail option is definitely preferred among elected officials and policymakers.” He leaves out in his own municipality of Capitola, they are not building the ultimate trail, but rather are opting for an interim one that loops through the lower village sidewalks and then a sharrow on Monterey Avenue. This ignores the overwhelming vote of City of Capitola residents on Measure L, long before there was a Measure D, to keep the trail on Regional Transportation Commission land as it is everywhere else in the county and utilize the trestle now – not in a decade or so (if there is funding).

If they are going to replace the trestle anyway, what’s the big deal of covering the tracks so our children and neighbors aren’t injured or killed using the current dangerous, interim design?

The people of Capitola voted, and like Jim, I agree that dismissing a clear electoral directive of one’s constituency should never happen.

John Mulry

Capitola