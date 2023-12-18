Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here.

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, I attended the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors meeting.

I watched the supervisors vote to approve an infrastructure project in a Federal Emergency Management Agency floodway, while at the same time discussing the fact that FEMA is not reimbursing the county in a timely or full manner for disaster recovery. They also approved an exemption of the California Environmental Quality Act for the same project.

The project they approved was an asphalt pump track in Felton Covered Bridge County Park. It has been an extremely controversial project for many reasons. One of which is its location in a floodway that includes Covered Bridge Park and the Felton Grove neighborhood, where I live.

The park was closed for three months early this year so that the county could clear away toxic mud. The neighborhood was badly damaged. The cleanup was done with the help of FEMA money.

I am not sure why the supervisors can’t see the obvious connection. I guess they think it will all wash out in the end, which I am sure it will.

Virginia Wright

Felton Grove