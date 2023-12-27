Thank you so much for your sensitive article on the McDougals. When I arrived in Santa Cruz in 1968 to teach at Cabrillo College, Morton Marcus and Manny Santana both told me to go to the corn roast and pottery sale up the coast on Swanton Road, which had already become a big community event that drew in artists from all over the world — certainly from our area. Jim Huston had a Western swing band that played in the afternoons. It was usually warm, a wonderful atmosphere for making valuable, even lifelong connections within the multiple divisions of our artistic playground.

We are so fortunate to have each other and good reporting to keep us in touch as we age and change. I head about Bruce, then the fire and that Marcia barely got out alive, then never another word. You are like a community synapse, bringing the energy we need at this time. Thank you so much. We know it’s not easy!

I’m certainly enjoying Lookout! Thanks for all of your good work.

T. Mike Walker

Santa Cruz

Cabrillo College emeritus professor, writing