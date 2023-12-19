UC Santa Cruz officials say the cause of the Dec. 12 bus crash on campus remains under investigation. Two passengers were critically injured and four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

A week after a campus bus crash that injured six people, UC Santa Cruz officials say they’re still investigating the cause of the incident.

Last Tuesday, shortly after 8:30 p.m., UCSC officials say a campus bus drove off the road and collided with a lime kiln near the base of the school and the Cowell Ranch Hay Barn, in the area of Coolidge Drive near High Street. Two people with critical injuries are still receiving medical care. Four others suffered minor to moderate injuries.

University spokesperson Scott Hernandez-Jason on Monday said he didn’t have any updates on the injured and isn’t releasing their names.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and we will share more information when we are able,” he said in response to Lookout’s requests via email. The smashed bus in a UC Santa Cruz campus lot off Coolidge Drive. Credit: Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz

He also declined to comment on questions regarding the university’s investigation – such as how many people police have interviewed or if experts had examined the bus for any mechanical issues that might have contributed to the crash. Hernandez-Jason said the university has nothing to add until the investigation concludes.

UCSC Police Chief Kevin Domby told Lookout to contact the media office for any questions about the investigation.

“I am afraid my only comment would be that we are conducting an investigation to determine the cause which I cannot discuss due to the fact it is still ongoing,” he said in an email.

After the incident, the university “out of an abundance of caution” pulled its 16 other 35-foot buses, similar to the one that crashed, from the road for inspection. Hernandez-Jason said the campus is still inspecting its 35-foot buses and they’re still off the roads. He said he’s not aware of issues with those buses.

Santa Cruz Mayor Fred Keeley said the City of Santa Cruz, including the city’s police department, hasn’t been involved in the investigation.

Keeley said Santa Cruz police officers helped on the night of the collision by directing traffic but have not assisted in the investigation. Because the crash happened on campus, it falls under the jurisdiction of the UCSC police department, he said.

Keeley said he doesn’t know anything about the investigation or what happened, and so doesn’t know if there’s cause for concern regarding the safety of UCSC buses.

“I don’t feel right now like I have enough information to be or not be concerned about safety,” he said. “Because I don’t know what happened.”

