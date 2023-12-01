Author and filmmaker Patrick Trefz is hosting a pre-release party for his new book, “Ode to Travel,” on Friday, Dec. 1 – that’s tonight – from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Minnow Arts on Locust Street in downtown Santa Cruz. Trefz will sign a few advance copies of the book, and small bites and libations will be provided by the book’s contributors, including chef David Kinch, chef Jim Denevan, winemaker John Locke, Hans Haveman of H&H Fresh Fish Co. and pop-up Eat Dwaeji. Photography from “Ode to Travel” will be on display and available for purchase.

The Capitola Village Cookie Walk returns this Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days. For $20, you can fill a cookie box with delicious holiday treats from participating stores in Capitola Village. This kid-friendly event is festive fun for the whole family – and a good opportunity to do some holiday shopping at the village’s many local businesses.