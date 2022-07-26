Lookout’s interviews with the folks making headlines around Santa Cruz County.
Lookout Q&A: Santa Cruz County newsmakers in their own words
There are 37 stories.
-
1
‘Playing catch-up’: Cal Fire CZU chief Nate Armstrong prepares for hand-to-hand combat for fires to comeQuick Take
Nate Armstrong has gotten got a big increase in funding to prepare for what’s ahead. But with an unending fire season —...
-
2
Why do some women struggle to breastfeed? A UCSC researcher on what we know, and don’t
Why do some women struggle to breastfeed? A UCSC researcher on what we know, and don’tBy Guananí Gómez-Van CortrightQuick Take
UC Santa Cruz stem cell biologist Lindsay Hinck wants to solve a global and deeply personal problem: Why do some women...
-
3
Soul shaper: Why does surfboard craftsman Ward Coffey do it all by hand? It’s the only way he knowsQuick Take
There are no machine politics to be played out in this Westside Santa Cruz shaping bay, one of the last of its kind in...
-
4
‘I’m the one who had to bury my son’: Scotts Valley mom fights for change in wake of bullied child’s suicideQuick Take
Scotts Valley High freshman Mateo Deihl was different, his family and friends say, in wonderful ways. A traumatized...
-
5
America’s millions of guns have lives of their own; Santa Cruz novelist Vinnie Hansen tracks the one involved in her own burglaryQuick Take
America has the highest per-capita gun ownership in the world — estimated at about 120 per 100 residents. Vinnie Hansen...
-
6
Everyone in the pool: UCSC’s new Lionel Cantú Queer Resource Center director builds on a 50-year programQuick Take
delfin bautista joined UC Santa Cruz this spring as director of the center that supports and advocates for the...
-
7
From Aptos to MLB via Auckland, Oakland A’s pitcher and Aptos High alum Jared Koenig on his new lifeQuick Take
A yearslong journey through different levels of professional baseball finally paid off for Jared Koenig, who made his...
-
8
Surprise discovery: All living brown bears share polar bear ancestry, UCSC scientists findQuick Take
Bruno, a 100,000-year-old polar bear, is at the root of a breakthrough understanding. UC Santa Cruz scientists Beth...
-
9
‘I do belong here’: A community leader explains how the outdoors can feel like a scary, non-inclusive placeQuick Take
Says local United Way head Keisha Browder: “We went to Natural Bridges and then to Henry Cowell. And it was like, ‘Wow.’...
-
10
COVID, mental health and security challenges: School superintendent Faris Sabbah reflects and looks ahead to next four yearsQuick Take
Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah will get a second four-year term leading the Santa Cruz County Office of...
-
11Quick Take
Santa Cruz County poet laureate David Sullivan talks about upcoming events — a show opening Friday at the downtown...
-
12
Smack-dab beachside: Chef John Harry matches low country eats to the bay at second VenusQuick Take
Our wealth of fresh organic produce enticed John Harry, the new chef of Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen Beachside, to...
-
13Quick Take
Fermentation revivalist Sandor Katz discusses the enduring popularity of fermented foods, their ubiquity in cultures...
-
14
‘Not everybody really gets to live in a beach town’: Realtors on what’s ‘getting worse’ in Santa Cruz real estateQuick Take
Suddenly rising interest rates have thrown a new wrench into the plans of prospective home buyers. Can it get any worse?...
-
15Quick Take
As the Our Downtown, Our Future group waits for approval for a voter measure for November to challenge the current new...
-
16
Global health degree program launches at UCSC, connecting disciplines to address big questions of our timeQuick Take
Starting this fall, UC Santa Cruz students can major in a new global and community health program, with about 100...
-
17
People call the fire department for everything: A Q&A with new Santa Cruz fire chief Rob OateyQuick Take
Climate change. Drought. More public needs of every kind. We asked new city of Santa Cruz fire chief Rob Oatey what...
-
18
Q&A: New Santa Cruz police chief Bernie Escalante takes on staffing woes, COVID impacts and mental wellnessQuick Take
After serving as interim chief following the resignation of former chief Andy Mills in October, Bernie Escalante moves...
-
19Quick Take
John R. Lewis’ life and commitment to social justice, from the streets of Alabama to the halls of Congress, are...
-
20
A passion for baking: It’s 4/20, so one of the 30,000 cookies ‘Big Pete’ makes per day can’t be far awayQuick Take
Santa Cruz-based company Big Pete’s Treats has come a long way from Pete Feurtado’s kitchen on the Westside. Along with...
-
21Quick Take
What is AI? And where is it taking us? We talk with entrepreneur and gadfly G. Craig Vachon, who leads a panel...
-
22
Manu the senior supervisor? First-time politico battles ‘tangle of wires,’ resistance to inevitable changeQuick Take
One year and three months into his first political foray, First District County Supervisor Manu Koenig has run into some...
-
23Quick Take
As three Santa Cruz Starbucks stores lead much of the chain unionizing in California, local leader Joseph Thompson cites...
-
24
‘What about me?’: She wanted a Santa Cruz woman in Sacramento, so veteran politico Gail Pellerin called her own numberQuick Take
Recruitment of others led Gail Pellerin to the revelation that no one has better qualifications for the California State...
-
25
Only a Santa Cruz surfer knows the feeling: Celebrating a decade of protection as one of only a dozen World Surfing ReservesQuick Take
There are only a dozen surfing ecosystems on earth that have been designated as World Surfing Reserves, communities that...
-
26
‘There’s no way you can hide from it’: Discussing California’s housing crisis with Conor DoughertyQuick Take
When New York Times economics correspondent Conor Dougherty first moved back to San Francisco from the East Coast in...
-
27
Zoom, social anxiety, new fun — and sleep: UCSC student body president talks reemerging student lifeQuick Take
UC Santa Cruz Student Union Assembly President Shivika Sivakumar describes the “revival” on campus after two COVID-torn...
-
28
‘A marathon at sprint pace’: Matt Huffaker is off to the races as Santa Cruz’s new boss, but can his feet move fast enough?Quick Take
In the city of Santa Cruz, it’s been a rough, tumultuous stretch for all elected officials and staff trying to triage...
-
29
UCSC grad Reyna Grande retells tale of ‘invasion of Mexico,’ talks our ‘collective amnesia’Quick Take
Celebrated writer Reyna Grande triumphantly returns to her alma mater with a new novel set during the Mexican-American...
-
30Quick Take
Cryptozoology — and the study of cryptids — has never been a joke to Michael Rugg, proprietor of Felton’s Bigfoot...
-
31Quick Take
2021 produced unprecedented hunger in Santa Cruz County. Among those recognized by Second Harvest Food Bank for helping...
-
32Quick Take
Jewel Theatre Company artistic director Julie James says she has one goal: To produce one new play a year.
-
33
Q&A: Garden-focused learning sprouts at Watsonville’s Starlight Elementary, with an Emeril connectionQuick Take
Starlight Elementary School students will have access to a state-of-the-art garden and kitchen center next fall after...
-
34Quick Take
Acclaimed Santa Cruz cookbook author Andrea Nguyen gives her tips on using local veggies, cookbook how-tos and where to...
-
35
Four years and counting. Why does it take so long to get one Santa Cruz housing project off the ground?Quick Take
Three weeks ago, local developer Workbench broke ground on a 13-townhouse development in Soquel. Lookout talked to...
-
36
Q&A: School superintendent Faris Sabbah says parents need to stop bullying teachers over mask mandatesQuick Take
Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah says Santa Cruz County parents are bullying teachers, upsetting staff and filing...
-
37
Q&A: Heather Rogers, the first public defender in Santa Cruz County history, doesn’t see cases, only peopleQuick Take
“You know how when you find something that you love, it just feels like you don’t want to stop? That was how public...
