Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
The iconic surfer statue on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz

Icons of Santa Cruz

Share

There is 1 story.

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
Source:  Lookout Santa Cruz 
Lookout’s ongoing series on the people, places and things at the heart of Santa Cruz County

There is 1 story.