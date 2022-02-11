Icons of Santa Cruz Facebook Twitter Show more sharing options Share Close extra sharing options Facebook Twitter Copy Link URLCopied! Print There is 1 story. 1 Coast Life Icons of Santa Cruz: The centurion of West Cliff Drive Coast Life Icons of Santa Cruz: The centurion of West Cliff Drive By Wallace Baine Quick Take Who are the people and what are the places or things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County? Our... By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff Source: Lookout Santa Cruz Lookout’s ongoing series on the people, places and things at the heart of Santa Cruz County There is 1 story. 1 Coast Life Icons of Santa Cruz: The centurion of West Cliff Drive Coast Life Icons of Santa Cruz: The centurion of West Cliff Drive By Wallace Baine Quick Take Who are the people and what are the places or things that are immediately identifiable with Santa Cruz County? Our...