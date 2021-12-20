Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

COVID PM

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: Omicron surge brings county case rates to a record level

At-home COVID tests are handed out at Inspire Diagnostics' Cabrillo College test site Monday.

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: Omicron surge brings county case rates to a record level

By Mark Conley

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM | BREAKING: UCSC delays return by two weeks, Omicron cancels local events

A sign on the UC Santa Cruz campus

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM | BREAKING: UCSC delays return by two weeks, Omicron cancels local events

By Mark Conley

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: Say it ain’t so, Joze! BLM mural trial update. School & Omicron.

Jozseph Schultz in his element, in the kitchen at India Joze.

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: Say it ain’t so, Joze! BLM mural trial update. School & Omicron.

By Mark Conley

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: The latest on county COVID testing & what the new laws portend

20-year old Noel Iaroche conducts a self-swab at the Inspire Diagnostics testing site at Cabrillo College.

COVID 2022

LOOKOUT PM: The latest on county COVID testing & what the new laws portend

By Mark Conley

Support local journalism
We’ve built community betterment into the fabric of Lookout. 10% of all membership fees support top civic groups.

Civic Life

More from Civic Life

Health

More Health

Environment

More from Environment

City Life

More in City Life
Stay connected & support local journalism
We’re all about Santa Cruz County, from north to south and in-between. Members have unlimited access to our 24/7 local news coverage.