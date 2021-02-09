Vaccine Watch

Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap

How do I get vaccinated in Santa Cruz County? We’ve got a video for that (plus other resources, too)

VERNON, CA - MARCH 23: Fredrick Agyin, Director Of Health And Environmental Control for the the city of Vernon displays one vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which contains roughly 6 doses as they city is using a van to operate a mobile clinic and provide vaccination to frontline workers at various food and industrial plants in the city. The goal is to vaccinate about 11,000 workers. So far, it has vaccinated nearly 5,000 workers, all of who live in nearby neighborhoods in South L.A. and several cities in Southeast L.A. County. Vernon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 in Vernon, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times).

How do I get vaccinated in Santa Cruz County? We’ve got a video for that (plus other resources, too)

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

Here’s a breakdown of all the places a person might go to get vaccinated in Santa Cruz County now that eligibility is...

Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

Alameda County health workers prepare different sized syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Vaccine update: Rates, where to find a COVID shot or test; wait, cost and turnaround times

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff

A weekly overview of COVID-19 vaccine progress and availability around Santa Cruz County, plus updates on booster shots,...

Santa Cruz County schools & Omicron: Leaders share early report cards on latest ‘survival mode’

Don Lundy picks up his kindergarten grandkids from Gault Elementary School in Santa Cruz last month. They and other elementary schoolers might soon be in class five days a week.
Santa Cruz County schools & Omicron: Leaders share early report cards on latest ‘survival mode’

By Hillary Ojeda

With thousands of students returning to schools across Santa Cruz County this week, school districts are having to...
