Job Summary

We are looking for an organized, efficient, Accounting Specialist with an eye for detail and high level of accuracy. Accounting Specialists can expect to analyze information, maintain complete and accurate records, perform routine accounting duties, handle communications with vendors, clients, internal departments, and generally ensure that the office operations are running smoothly. Reporting to the Controller, the Accounting Specialist will provide accounting support to major financial accounting areas, including the accounts payable, accounts receivable, revenue recognition, general ledger accounting, and account reconciliation.

Unique Job Requirements

To succeed as an Accounting Specialist, candidates should understand and abide by all accounting procedure and principles and have a commitment to behaving ethically in the workplace. The ideal candidate will be professional, trustworthy, thorough, and courteous with excellent time management, communication skills and highly proficient computer skills.

Job Tasks

Record daily, monthly, annual financial transactions, completing the posting process. Integral part of Accounting Department routine activities, including assisting with audits

Maintain accurate and complete financial records, including ledgers, invoices, journals and reconciliation’s.

Research and resolve account discrepancies.

Obtain information from other departments to ensure records are accurate, complete and up to date.

Develop and maintain regular reports via the company’s accounting system.

Develop and maintain reports and files as it pertains to Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable and Revenue Recognition processes.

Engaging in ongoing educational opportunities to update job knowledge.

Abiding by all company procedures and accounting principles.

Responding appropriately to vendor, client, and internal requests.

Other duties as assigned.



Qualifications: Training and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field. A combination of education and experience may be accepted



Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

Knowledge of accounting rules, regulations, policies and procedures that is reflective of the financial services industry.

Knowledge and proven experience that demonstrates advanced Excel skills, solid experience with automated accounting systems and proficient in Word, Outlook, and Power Point.

Skilled with exceptional verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to always show ethical behavior when dealing with sensitive financial information.

Ability to perform with a high level of accuracy, attention to detail, efficiency and accountability.

Ability to be courteous, conduct oneself in a professional manner and strong customer service skills.

Ability to build relationships with clients and internal departments.



Physical Requirements

Able to sit for long periods of time.

Able to use step ladder to reach 10-foot-high file cabinet.

Able to lift boxes of files weighing up to 35 pounds occasionally.

Able to hear normal conversations over the telephone.

Able to see, read and interpret documents.

Able to climb stairs.



