JOB SUMMARY:

Cabrillo College is seeking a Manager, Athletic Training. Under general direction, plans, organizes, oversees and evaluates a comprehensive community college sports medicine program, and schedules and supervises the work of athletic training staff; ensures compliance with applicable federal and state laws and regulations; administers the athletic training budget; serves as an instructor for the District’s sports medicine courses; and performs related duties as assigned.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in late May.

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS:

Salary: Full-time administrative/management assignment (225-day work year), 100%, 12 months per year, Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., with evenings and/or weekends as needed. Current eight-step schedule ranges from $71,304.00 to $100,331.00 per year. Salary placement is determined by documented education and experience. A doctoral stipend of $4,179 per year is provided to eligible employees.

Position is scheduled to begin 07/01/2022, pending funding and Governing Board ratification.

Benefits: Cabrillo College currently provides a generous benefit stipend for employees plus dependents that employees apply towards benefit selections for medical, dental, vision (optional) life, and short-term/long-term disability insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalSTRS Retirement and an employee assistance program (EAP). Depending on health plan selections, in many cases full-time employee net out-of-pocket for benefit premiums may be as low as $0. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Educational administrators are required to join the State Teachers Retirement System (STRS) and as such must contribute up to 10.25% of their monthly salary to STRS on a pre-tax basis. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

Plans, organizes, integrates, supervises and evaluates work of assigned staff and athletic training students; develops, implements and monitors plans, work processes, systems and procedures to achieve athletic training goals, objectives and work standards; contributes to the development of and monitors performance against the annual unit budget; approves purchases and other expenditures in accordance with District policies and procedures; makes presentations; prepares and maintains a variety of records and reports.

Manages the performance of assigned staff; participates in interviews and selection of new staff; establishes performance requirements and personal development targets; regularly monitors performance and provides coaching for performance improvement and development; makes compensation recommendations; responds to grievances; approves overtime/compensatory time; subject to concurrence by senior management and Human Resources, takes disciplinary action, up to and including termination, to address performance deficiencies, in accordance with Administrative Regulations, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements; performs other activities relevant to supervision of assigned staff.

Provides day-to-day leadership and works with staff to ensure a high-performance, service-oriented work environment that supports achievement of the department’s and District’s mission, objectives and values; promotes workplace diversity, inclusion, cultural competency and a positive work environment.

Interprets, applies and ensures compliance with applicable laws, codes and regulations.

Organizes, directs and supervises the daily activities of personnel engaged in the provision of athletic training services to the District’s athletic department and its intercollegiate student athletes; coordinates athletic trainer schedules to provide adequate medical coverage for practices and contests, both at home and away; arranges for and coordinates the services of contracted team physicians and other independent healthcare professionals.

Participates in developing the overall sports medicine program for the District, including injury prevention programs, clinical injury examination and diagnosis, injury treatment/rehabilitation, educational programs and counseling for student athletes; evaluates the effectiveness of rehabilitation equipment and techniques to determine their appropriate use.

Directs the maintenance of records on all athletic injuries and athletic training treatments/services provided by the District and healthcare professionals; regularly inspects all athletic training physical agents and therapeutic devices and ensures compliance with mandated safety and sanitation standards.

Communicates with athletes, coaches, parents, administration and the community concerning the health and physical status of athletes, within HIPAA guidelines.

Serves as an instructor for sports medicine and kinesiology classes.

Participates in participatory governance committees, processes and initiatives.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs special projects and other duties as assigned by the Associate Dean.

Participates in reviewing the District’s athletic insurance coverage.

May perform the duties of a certified athletic trainer.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff; AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with a major in kinesiology, athletic training, health sciences or a related field, AND

A master’s degree in a relevant discipline, AND

Four (4) years of progressively responsible experience in athletic training; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience



KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Advanced principles, ethics, modern practices and techniques of athletic injury prevention, recognition, management/treatment and rehabilitation, including knowledge of anatomy, physiology, biomechanics, kinematics, biology, nutrition, health and exercise physiology.

Activities and techniques involved in multiple team and individual sports and inherent dangers and potential injuries.

Diagnostic signs/symptoms of athletic injuries and the human body’s response to injuries; applicable treatment and first aid methods.

Principles and practices of educating, training, advising and counseling coaches, student athletes, athletic trainers and athletic trainer students.

Federal and state regulations, rules and laws governing intercollegiate sports and athletic injuries, including HIPAA.

Principles and practices of public administration for budgeting, purchasing and recordkeeping.

Principles and practices of sound business communications including proper English usage, grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Principles and practices of effective management, supervision and equity.

Research methods and analysis techniques.

Safety policies and safe work practices applicable to the work being supervised.

Board Policies, Administrative Regulations, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.



Skills and Abilities to:



Plan, organize, assign, delegate, supervise, review and evaluate the work of assigned staff carrying out the District’s sports medicine program.

Utilize and apply a full range of athletic training equipment, materials and modalities.

Define issues, analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and develop sound, independent conclusions and recommendations in accordance with athletic training theories/principles and applicable laws, regulations, rules and policies.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within assigned departmental functions.

Work collaboratively with other District managers, deans, faculty, coaches and contractors to ensure athletic training functions are integrated effectively into the District’s mission.

Develop and implement appropriate procedures and controls.

Prepare clear, concise and comprehensive correspondence, reports, studies and other written materials.

Make presentations and present proposals and recommendations clearly, logically and persuasively to diverse audiences.

Use tact and diplomacy in dealing with sensitive and complex issues, situations and concerned people.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Develop and maintain an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with all those encountered in the course of work.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.

Certification by the Board of Certification for the Athletic Trainer.

Certification in Basic Life Support, including CPR and AED.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Cabrillo College is an equal opportunity employer and actively seeks a diverse pool of qualified applicants.

