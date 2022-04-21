LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

SALARY: $23.19 - $25.25 per hour

ABOUT THE ORGANIZATION: Second Harvest Food Bank provides over 10 million pounds of food assistance annually, to over 75,000 people per month, through its network of 200 member agencies and programs. By increasing access to healthy food, Second Harvest is making a profound impact towards growing a healthier community.

JOB DESCRIPTION:

Reports To: Corporate & Community Relations Director

The Events & Food Drives Project Manager is primarily responsible for data entry and customer service with regards to the Holiday Food & Fund Drive (HFFD), events management, and other activities relating to fundraising, community outreach and marketing. Core responsibilities include coordinating and collaborating with participating organizations for the HFFD, working with the Operations Department to ensure timely pickups and deliveries, data entry, and managing Second Harvest events and other donor centric activities.

Coordinates and Supervises HFFD:

Communicates, coordinates and assists with Holiday Food & Fund Drive (HFFD) scheduling and logistics; pickup and delivery of barrels and food drive materials including promotional materials, etc.

Works with participant sites and coordinates with SHFB warehouse to ensure timely/accurate schedules.

Enters data into SHFB’s databases; tracking poundage, schedules, volunteers and participation.

Reaches out to schools throughout the county to encourage participation in the HFFD

Provides advice to participants on how to tailor food drives to their organization/business.

Assists businesses and organizations with online registration for food drives.

Provides information to the marketing team to promote food drive events through website and social media.

Supports Second Harvest Events & Community Relations Outreach:

Manages logistical aspects of SHFB events, including identifying and securing locations, vendors and suppliers.

Takes lead in event planning

Generates event campaign pages for ticket purchase and registration.

Provides follow up to community members by returning phone calls or emails as needed with regards to HFFD, volunteer and event activities.

Coordinates appropriate SHFB presentations and tabling at events.

Tracks RSVPs for events and enters attendance into tracking forms, etc.

Represents the food bank at community functions as needed and requested.

Collaborates and Coordinates with Other Departments:

Tracks and communicates food drive results and related reports to the Operations team.

Coordinates with other departments (Operations, Nutrition Programs, etc.) to ensure clear communication and smooth logistics as necessary for events.

Supports the Development & Marketing Team:

Supports Development and Marketing team members with mailings, customer service outreach, special projects and events.

Helps to prepare/organize supplies needed for HFFD and other events: supplies, bags, envelopes, posters, kid bags, RSVP lists, name tags, follow calls, etc.

Supports and represents Second Harvest at community sponsored events.

Logs all relevant contacts correctly into the CRM.

Hybrid eligible: Generally, 1-2 days a week can be done off-site without loss of productivity and efficiency, but core work requires on-site presence, in-person collaboration with other team members, and/or requires in-person attendance at community events. Employees in this position may request a hybrid schedule after the successful completion of their 90 Day Probationary Period: eligibility does not guarantee that a hybrid schedule will be approved. In order for it to be approved, supervisors will assess:



the nature of the position and work performed, the essential functions of the position, operational needs of the department, and the effects of a hybrid schedule on team members and/or on other departments (such as collaborations, mentoring and workflow distribution and coordination);

the employee’s ability to work efficiently and effectively remotely; and

appropriate technology/computing infrastructure to accommodate a hybrid schedule.

BENEFITS: For the employee: free dental and vision insurance (shared cost for dependents). Free life, long-term care, long-term disability, and AD&D insurances. Shared cost medical insurance: Kaiser and Blue Shield. Eligibility begins on the first day of month following 30 days of employment (i.e.if you are hired June 20th, you are eligible starting August 1st). This benefit package is valued at an average of over ten thousand dollars a year.



First year: 15 vacation days, 12 sick days, and 10 holidays.

403(b) Retirement Plan:Second Harvest matches employee contributions up to an annual cap.

Employee Assistance Program

JOB DETAILS: This is a full-time, regular, non-exempt position with an hourly salary of $23.19 - $25.25, DOE. Occasional weekend and evening work may be required as directed by your manager.

POSITION REQUIREMENTS:

Education, Training & Experience: Experience in customer-service oriented positions, administrative assistant, event management, or other experience in positions that relied heavily on coordination and organization.

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:



Excellent organizational skills with the ability to handle multiple tasks and problem solve.

Ability to work accurately in Microsoft Office programs (i.e. Word, Excel, Access, Outlook, Teams).

High level of customer service skills and a strong sense of service towards the community and our supporters.

Comfortable interacting with the public: provides a friendly and welcoming impression on behalf of the Food Bank.

Ability to make presentations to small and large groups.

Strong writing and verbal communication skills.

Tracks and meets deadlines.

Awareness of and compliance to confidentiality.

Ability to work as a team member.

Communicates effectively and respectfully with people from different racial, ethnic and cultural groups and/or different backgrounds and lifestyles.

Bilingual and bicultural (Spanish) is a plus.

Physical Requirements:



Able to use a computer keyboard.

Able to hear normal conversations on the phone and in person.

Able to stand for an hour or more at a time.

Able to lift up to 25 pounds, load a car with tabling materials, set up a table for community outreach and occasionally set up displays at events

Some evening and weekend work will be required outside of traditional office hours

Comfortable in a warehouse environment: coordinating with Operations staff, staging materials for tours, etc.

OTHER REQUIREMENTS:



Must have access to a motor vehicle, as well as valid auto insurance coverage, for occasional driving on the job.

Must have valid California Driver’s License and a satisfactory driving record, as documented by a current MVR (will be obtained by the Food Bank’s insurance carrier).

It is the responsibility of all SHFB personnel to participate in our Food Safety/Food Defense programs.

In instances of a federal, state or locally declared emergency, Second Harvest is typically considered an essential service and emergency responder; all of its employees may be called in to perform regular or emergent duties.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.