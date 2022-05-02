10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.
- Caregiver at Lifespan
- Farm Manager at Homeless Garden Project
- Executive Director at Housing Santa Cruz County
- Grants Manager at DigitalNEST
- Prospect Development Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
- Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
- Dean, Academic Counseling, Career & Education Support Services (ACCESS) at Cabrillo College
- Cloud Software Engineer at Fullpower
- Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Executive Director at Grey Bears
