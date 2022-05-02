Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz Boardwalk
(Sid Verma)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County job board.

  1. Caregiver at Lifespan
  2. Farm Manager at Homeless Garden Project
  3. Executive Director at Housing Santa Cruz County
  4. Grants Manager at DigitalNEST
  5. Prospect Development Analyst at UC Santa Cruz
  6. Dean - Health, Athletics, Wellness & Kinesiology Division at Cabrillo College
  7. Dean, Academic Counseling, Career & Education Support Services (ACCESS) at Cabrillo College
  8. Cloud Software Engineer at Fullpower
  9. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  10. Executive Director at Grey Bears

