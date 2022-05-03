Weekend Event Coordinator

ABOUT US: JuneBug’s Gym creates a place where your child can experience a fun-filled adventure in movement. We have caring, respectful, and supportive staff that encourage every child in their growth of large motor skills and gymnastics along with social, emotional, and cognitive development. Our goal is to help every child feel control and empowerment in their bodies, to build self-esteem through success, to open up imaginations, and to feel confidence and joy in their exploration of movement. We have Classes from crawling to age 8 (or 80 pounds and under).

JOB DESCRIPTION: We are actively searching for the right person to manage and work the weekend events which include Saturday morning Open Gyms, Birthday Parties and Parents Night Out. You must be a very upbeat, joyful person that feels confident in leading young children typically between the ages of 3 - 8 years. You must be physically able to demonstrate activities, be able to interact with parents and children in a very fun and positive manner. You will be required to work the weekend events or schedule our staff to work the events.

HOURS & COMPENSATION: The hours can vary depending on the birthday party bookings. The maximum hours possible would be 16 hours for Saturday and Sunday. Pay after training is $25.00 per hour. Training period will last approximately 1-3 months at $17 per hour, depending on how quickly you catch on and your commitment to training all the events.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please email us at june@junebugsgym.com of your interest or come on in and fill out an application and/or bring in a resume.