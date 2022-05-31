Public Health Nurse III

FILING DEADLINE: Continuous

SALARY: $9,342 - $10,923 per month

JOB TYPE: Open and Promotional

Bilingual (English/Spanish) Candidates Encouraged to Apply

JOB DESCRIPTION: Under direction, to serve as a lead and assist a Public Health Program Manager or to direct, evaluate and supervise agency-wide specialized programs; to provide a wide variety of complex nursing services in homes, clinics and other community sites; to coordinate general medical clinic activities; and to do other work as required.

There are 2 current vacancies with the Children and Family Health Unit. The first is to supervise the Nurse-Family Partnership (NFP)– an evidence-based program where specially trained nurses regularly visit first-time moms-to-be, starting early in the pregnancy and continuing through the child’s second birthday. The other vacancy is to supervise the Field Nursing Program from families with children under the age of 5. Both positions use principles of supervision, reflective practice, and staff development, as well as providing primary support and appropriate oversight to the nurse home visitors, building and modeling a strengths-based, client-centered culture.

The list established from this recruitment will be used to fill positions for various County departments during the life of the eligible list.

EMPLOYMENT STANDARDS:

Requirements: Any combination of training or experience which would provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



One year of experience performing duties equivalent to a Public Health Nurse II in Santa Cruz County (https://sccounty01.co.santa-cruz.ca.us//personnel/Specs/PH5spec.html)

Special Requirements: Possess and maintain a valid California Class C Driver License AND possession of a valid California Registered Nurse License and a Public Health Nurse Certificate issued by the State of California. If licensed in another state, candidates may participate in the recruitment and examination process, however, must obtain the appropriate licenses issued by the State of California at the time of appointment.

Knowledge:



Working knowledge of the principles of public health nursing and public health practices

Community aspects of public health nursing

Federal and State laws and regulations governing public health programs

Epidemiologic investigation, control and care of chronic and communicable diseases and illnesses, handicapping conditions and mental illness

Cultural, environmental, sociological and psychological differences and problems encountered in public health nursing

Technical nursing procedures and medical terminology

Interviewing, counseling and teaching techniques

Normal and abnormal physiological development and behavior

Prevention, detection, reporting and treatment of child abuse and neglect

Literature and trends in public health

The forensic examination and legal requirements of sexual assault cases may be required for certain positions.

Some knowledge of the principles and practices of supervision and training.

Ability To:



Plan, assign and schedule day-to-day work in a division of public health nursing

Teach and supervise other health care professionals and volunteers

Understand, interpret, explain and apply laws, regulations, policies and written and oral direction

Establish and maintain effective working relationships with others

Assume a leadership role in community health programs

Speak effectively before groups

Assess health care, physical and psycho-social needs and develop and implement care plans

Provide public health nursing services and case management to high risk groups or special populations

Coach, counsel, teach and inform clients and the general public on health care issues; assess community health needs

Administer treatments and medicines

Deal with sensitivity to the needs of people with different cultural, environmental and social backgrounds

Analyze data, problem solve and make logical decisions

Write and prepare a variety of statistical and other reports, records and charts; learn to testify in court and serve as an expert witness

Conduct sexual assault examinations which meet State protocols may be required for certain positions

Input, access and analyze data using a computer terminal.

BENEFITS:



ANNUAL LEAVE - 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave.

- 22 days first year, increasing to 37 days after 15 years of service. Available for vacation and/or sick leave. HOLIDAYS - 14 paid holidays per year.

- 14 paid holidays per year. BEREAVEMENT LEAVE – 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state.

– 3 days paid in California, 5 days paid out-of-state. MEDICAL PLAN - The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents.

- The County contracts with CalPERS for a variety of medical plans. For most plans, County contributions pay a majority of the premiums for employees and eligible dependents. DENTAL PLAN - County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee and eligible dependent coverage. VISION PLAN - County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage.

- County pays for employee coverage. Employee may purchase eligible dependent coverage. RETIREMENT - Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security.

- Pension formula 2% at age 60 or 2% at age 62 as determined based on provisions of the CA Public Employees’ Pension Reform Act of 2013(PEPRA). Pension benefit determined by final average compensation of three years. County participates in Social Security. LIFE INSURANCE - County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance.

- County paid $20,000 term policy. Employee may purchase additional life insurance. DISABILITY INSURANCE - Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions.

- Employees in the General Representation Unit participate in the State Disability Insurance (SDI) program. This program is funded 100% by employee payroll deductions. DEPENDENT-CARE PLAN - Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.”

- Employees who make contributions for child or dependent care may elect to have their contributions made utilizing “pre-tax dollars.” H-CARE PLAN - Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program.

- Employees who pay a County medical premium may elect this pre-tax program. HEALTH CARE FLEXIBLE SPENDING ALLOWANCE (HCFSA ) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses.

) - Employees may elect this pre-tax program to cover qualifying health care expenses. DEFERRED COMPENSATION - A deferred compensation plan is available to employees.

SELECTION PLAN:

Examination: Your application will be reviewed to determine if you have met the education, experience, training and/or licensing requirements as stated on the job announcement. If you meet these criteria and are one of the best qualified, you may be required to compete in any combination of written, oral and/or performance examinations or a competitive evaluation of training and experience as described on your application. You must pass all components of the examination to be placed on the eligible list. The examination may be eliminated if there are ten or fewer qualified applicants. If the eligible list is established without the administration of the announced examination, the life of the eligible list will be six months and your overall score will be based upon an evaluation of your application. If during those six months it is necessary to administer another examination for this job class, you will be invited to take the examination to remain on the eligible list.

HOW TO APPLY: To apply online, visit this link; or print out an application and supplemental questionnaire and mail/bring them to: Santa Cruz County Personnel Department, 701 Ocean Street, Room 510, Santa Cruz, CA, 95060. For information, call (831) 454-2600. Hearing Impaired TDD/TTY: 711.

Applications will meet the final filing date if received in one of the following ways:



In the Personnel Department by 5:00 p.m. on the final filing date

Submitted online before midnight of the final filing date.

Women, minorities and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply. If you have a disability that requires test accommodation, please call (831) 454-2600.

To comply with the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act, Santa Cruz County verifies that all new employees are either U.S. citizens or persons authorized to work in the U.S.

Some positions may require Fingerprinting and/or Background Investigation.