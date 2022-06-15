Deadline: 7/11/2022 11:59 PM Pacific

SALARY

Starting Salary Range: $24.86 to $33.32 per hour; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Part-time, 50% (20 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year.

Hours: Friday 8:30am-5pm, Saturday 6am-2:30pm, and Sunday 9am-1:30pm, including a half hour lunch.

Full job description and OFFICIAL application available ONLY here.

Description: This Part-time Horticulture Programs Technician (50%) position is 20 hours per week, 12 months per year. Under general supervision, this position provides instructional assistance to faculty and students in specialized areas of the horticulture technical education program, including hydroponics, organic farming and agricultural technologies; assists instructors in preparing demonstrations and exercises and setting up equipment, tools, materials and supplies for nursery, greenhouse and organic farming skills laboratories; performs technical duties to support hydroponic, greenhouse and other crop production operations; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are LatinX, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African-American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Examples of Duties

The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Maintains a safe learning environment for horticulture and agricultural students in nursery, greenhouse and farm settings; demonstrates the proper and safe use of specialized equipment and tools and makes minor repairs to equipment and systems as required; ensures the safe and proper storage of pesticides and other similar substances; maintains and updates Safety Data Sheet notebooks as required by law; maintains accident report guidance documents and files of accident reports; ensures the security of lab materials, equipment, machinery and computers.

Performs a variety of instructional support activities for instructors in varied skills laboratory settings; assists instructors in formulating skills development projects and assignments for instructional use.

Demonstrates and trains students on work methods and on uses and operations of materials, tools and equipment; interprets, guides and may provide tutoring to students on course and laboratory assignments; responds to student questions regarding procedures and requirements; provides clear and concise explanations and demonstrations to facilitate student understanding and reinforce instructor teaching; advises students and provides feedback to students and instructors on equipment/tool use and work methods.

Provides direction and demonstrates safety procedures and practices; monitors students in varied skills laboratory settings to ensure safety procedures are followed and any required personal protective clothing or equipment is worn/used as required; inspects and maintains safety equipment; conducts safety inspections and prepares required safety reports.

Provides technical support for a wide variety of hydroponic crop production activities; participates in determining optimal seeding/propagation times to meet plant production objectives; monitors and interprets data from system components to address a variety of issues including nutrient distribution, water contamination, irrigation system watering times/durations, growth delays, and pest and disease management; cleans, maintains and makes adjustments and repairs to system components to ensure proper operations and effective crop management; creates new fertilizer recipes to meet changing requirements; traps and controls various pests; maintains production guides and schedules including transplant and harvesting dates.

Provides technical support for operations of the District’s organic farm; plans the layout of crop production; participates in planning crop rotation among farm components; leads student and volunteer participation in hands-on farm production activities including field preparation, planting, fertilizing, transplanting, weeding, pruning, irrigation, pesticide application and harvesting and classifying produce for sale; oversees the installation, operation and maintenance of irrigation systems; maintains documentation to ensure continued certification as an organic farm.

Participates in troubleshooting, maintenance and repair of greenhouse and farm systems, equipment and facilities; updates computer control system software; makes adjustments to temperatures, humidity, heating and cooling set points and other equipment controls; adjusts operation of vents; changes filters, and calibrates and repairs sensors and screens for various control system computers; makes or submits blanket purchase order requests for repairs to tractors and other large-scale equipment; refers electrical and mechanical problems and failures to FPPO for repair; refers connectivity and other more serious computer systems to the Information Technology department for resolution.

Participates in piloting labs to research and apply new agricultural technologies such as vertical growing systems, more efficient irrigation systems, effective new system components, plant research to develop more efficient crop production methods, and the setup and use of data collection and monitoring systems.

Participates in planning, operations and staffing for the Mother’s Day plant sale and the weekly Cabrillo farmers market; ensures weekly harvesting by students is carried out using safe food handling practices.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to student workers and volunteers; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Oversees and participates in operations, maintenance and repair of the koi pond; diagnoses and addresses fish health issues.

OTHER DUTIES

Updates data in the organic binder to maintain the farm’s organic certification for specific crops.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned.

Minimum Qualifications

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:

Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff;

Completion of an associate degree or certificate program in agricultural sciences, greenhouse/nursery management, biological sciences, horticulture or a closely-related field, and

Three (3) years of agricultural, nursery or garden experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Knowledge of:

Practices, methods and techniques of crop production, including soil media and substrate preparation, crop selection, crop management, pesticide application, harvesting and storage including hydroponic farming and other new agricultural technologies.

Design, maintenance, control, troubleshooting and repair of irrigation systems.

Proper preparation of fertilizers and pesticides, using accurate amounts and application techniques.

Soil and plant diseases and pests common to the area and methods for their management or eradication.

Applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations [including OSHA rules and regulations if applicable].

Safety policies, safe work practices and risk management methods applicable to the work being performed, including methods and procedures for the safe storage and disposal of pesticides.

Proper English usage including grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Skills and Abilities to:

Provide day-to-day administrative and technical support to instructors in carrying out their instructional responsibilities and perform technical duties in support of the horticulture program’s greenhouse, nursery and organic farm.

Provide effective hands-on demonstrations, instructions, tutoring and guidance to students in applicable subject-matter areas; accurately, thoroughly and clearly answer students’ subject-matter, equipment-use and technology questions.

Walk students through uses and operations of specialized equipment, tools, hardware and software.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound, independent judgment within areas of responsibility.

Analyze, interpret, explain and apply technical manuals and bulletins and relevant laws, regulations, ordinances and policies.

Provide day-to-day technical support for computer-controlled greenhouse and other hardware, peripherals and software applicable to horticulture skills laboratories.

Demonstrate and enforce safe practices and procedures in the use of tools, equipment and materials.

Analyze problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action within established guidelines.

Organize and maintain a variety of records and files.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

LICENSES, CERTIFICATES AND OTHER REQUIREMENTS: A valid California driver’s license or ability to access and use alternative transportation.