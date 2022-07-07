We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Accounting Director leading the Accounting Department. There is one position that can be filled in our Scotts Valley or Salinas office. This is a hybrid position which will require an in office presence one time a week.
Responsibilities
Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, you will:
- Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s accounting and finance functions, including general accounting, financial reporting, administrative budgeting, purchasing, treasury, fixed assets, and payroll
- Direct the Accounting Department, act as a subject matter expert and provide executive level advice and guidance on accounting and finance issues and overall business operations
- Direct, manage and supervise Accounting Department staff
Leadership
The Accounting Director has strategic management of the following teams and their respective functions:
- Accounting
- Finance
- Payroll
- Purchasing
The Accounting Director oversees the Alliance G&A of $100M, with 500 full-time employees. Medical revenue and cost budgets are not the responsibility of this position.
The ideal candidate will:
- Be a motivated and seasoned leader in the health care industry, with expertise in accounting, budgeting & reporting.
- Be committed to accountability and results: and skilled at moving the work forward while managing priorities and deadlines.
- Be a strategic leader and thought partner, with strength in process improvement.
- Have the ability to see the big picture while using decisiveness in daily operations and deliverables.
- Have a collaborative management style with a talent for building rapport and effectively managing business relationships.
- Be invested in staff development and empowering teams to do their best work.
Requirements
To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.
- Ability to:
- Review and assess overall department function, core work, goals, and structure, develop and implement short- and long-term planning to achieve strategic plans, and complete an annual department assessment
- Develop, plan, organize and direct programs and activities that are complex in nature and regional in scope
- Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train and evaluate the work of staff, promote an atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation, and motivate staff to achieve goals and objectives
- Act as a technical resource and explain complex laws, regulations, processes, and programs related to area of responsibility
- Foster effective working relationships, influence others and build consensus with individuals at all levels in the organization
- Education and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a related field
- A minimum of ten years of progressively responsible accounting or auditing experience in a large organization or division of a large organization, including a minimum of four years of experience in health care or insurance industry and a minimum of five years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying
- Financial accounting theory, principles, practices, and regulations, including GAAP, FASB, GASB, and statutory regulations, and proficiency in the application of same
- Principles and practices of financial planning, financial analysis, accounting, budgeting and financial statements
- Principles and methods of planning, organizing, and maintaining an automated accounting system and financial records and reports
- Principles and practices of supervision and training
- The managed health care industry, including capitation, Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR), and Per Member Per Month (PMPM) reporting
- Medi-Cal or Medicare programs, local health plan, hospital or other healthcare financial operations
Other details
- While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.
- Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.
- Based on the nature of work, this position will require onsite presence once a week, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.
COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.
Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.
Benefits
- Medical, Dental and Vision Plans
- Ample Paid Time Off
- 11 Paid Holidays per year
- 401(a) Retirement Plan
- 457 Deferred Compensation Plan
- Robust Health and Wellness Program
- EV Charging Stations
- And many more
How to apply: You can apply for the position here.