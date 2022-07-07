We have an opportunity to join the Alliance as the Accounting Director leading the Accounting Department. There is one position that can be filled in our Scotts Valley or Salinas office. This is a hybrid position which will require an in office presence one time a week.

Responsibilities

Reporting to the Chief Financial Officer, you will:



Provide strategic management oversight in implementing, directing, and monitoring the Alliance’s accounting and finance functions, including general accounting, financial reporting, administrative budgeting, purchasing, treasury, fixed assets, and payroll

Direct the Accounting Department, act as a subject matter expert and provide executive level advice and guidance on accounting and finance issues and overall business operations

Direct, manage and supervise Accounting Department staff

Leadership

The Accounting Director has strategic management of the following teams and their respective functions:



Accounting

Finance

Payroll

Purchasing

The Accounting Director oversees the Alliance G&A of $100M, with 500 full-time employees. Medical revenue and cost budgets are not the responsibility of this position.

The ideal candidate will:



Be a motivated and seasoned leader in the health care industry, with expertise in accounting, budgeting & reporting.

Be committed to accountability and results: and skilled at moving the work forward while managing priorities and deadlines.

Be a strategic leader and thought partner, with strength in process improvement.

Have the ability to see the big picture while using decisiveness in daily operations and deliverables.

Have a collaborative management style with a talent for building rapport and effectively managing business relationships.

Be invested in staff development and empowering teams to do their best work.

Requirements

To read the full position description, and list of requirements click here.



Ability to:

Review and assess overall department function, core work, goals, and structure, develop and implement short- and long-term planning to achieve strategic plans, and complete an annual department assessment Develop, plan, organize and direct programs and activities that are complex in nature and regional in scope Direct, manage, supervise, mentor, train and evaluate the work of staff, promote an atmosphere of teamwork and cooperation, and motivate staff to achieve goals and objectives Act as a technical resource and explain complex laws, regulations, processes, and programs related to area of responsibility Foster effective working relationships, influence others and build consensus with individuals at all levels in the organization

Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or a related field A minimum of ten years of progressively responsible accounting or auditing experience in a large organization or division of a large organization, including a minimum of four years of experience in health care or insurance industry and a minimum of five years of supervisory experience (a Master’s degree may substitute for two years of the required experience); or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be qualifying

Financial accounting theory, principles, practices, and regulations, including GAAP, FASB, GASB, and statutory regulations, and proficiency in the application of same

Principles and practices of financial planning, financial analysis, accounting, budgeting and financial statements

Principles and methods of planning, organizing, and maintaining an automated accounting system and financial records and reports

Principles and practices of supervision and training

The managed health care industry, including capitation, Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR), and Per Member Per Month (PMPM) reporting

Medi-Cal or Medicare programs, local health plan, hospital or other healthcare financial operations

Other details



While this position is connected to one of our Alliance offices, we are in hybrid telecommute work environment right now and we anticipate that the interview process will take place remotely.

Our Alliance office locations have officially re-opened as of May 2, 2022 and while some employees may work in full-time telecommute schedules, attendance at quarterly company-wide events or department meetings will be expected.

Based on the nature of work, this position will require onsite presence once a week, which is dependent on business need. Details about this can be reviewed during the interview process.

COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement: At this time, this position requires vaccination or regular testing upon office entry. Fully vaccinated and boosted is defined as receipt of the second dose in a 2-dose series (ex: Pfizer & Moderna vaccines) OR receipt of a single-dose vaccine (ex: Johnson & Johnson); AND receipt of the booster (if eligible); AND a 2-week period having passed since the administration of the last vaccine dose. If you state that you are vaccinated, proof of vaccination must be submitted at time of hire.

Additionally, all positions at the Alliance are required to meet these minimum qualifications.

Benefits



Medical, Dental and Vision Plans

Ample Paid Time Off

11 Paid Holidays per year

401(a) Retirement Plan

457 Deferred Compensation Plan

Robust Health and Wellness Program

EV Charging Stations

And many more

How to apply: You can apply for the position here.