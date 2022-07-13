LOCATION: Aptos, CA

DEPARTMENT: Art

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/8/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: Are you interested in creating an amazing educational environment for students who are part of an equity driven community? Staff at Cabrillo College support quality programs and services to students that promote their diverse and evolving needs as they progress toward their individual educational goals. Come join us in our vision to improve the world, one student at a time!

This part-time, (75%) 10-months per year Art Gallery Coordinator organizes, coordinates and oversees daily operations of the Cabrillo Gallery; coordinates exhibits and events including installations and promotions; monitors budget and student employees staffing; and performs related duties as assigned.

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT: Cabrillo’s Gallery is one of the most respected community college art galleries in the state of California. To learn more about the Gallery, visit our website.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in mid September.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES: The duties listed below are intended only as illustrations of the various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical assignment to this class.

Organizes, coordinates and oversees the day-to-day operations of the Cabrillo Gallery; assists in the development of operational plans and gallery programming and activities; maintains gallery visual presence through design of onsite, printed and online graphics; makes recommendations for changes in gallery procedures and practices to serve students and patrons better or improve efficiencies.

Interacts with students and the public; provides faculty instructional program support; coordinates student and outside exhibitions and installations, including gallery preparation, installation, packing and unpacking, condition reports and other details; develops and coordinates production of educational didactic labels, materials and programs relating to exhibitions; develops catalogs and gallery price lists when appropriate.

Provides input in selecting, training and providing day-to-day lead work guidance and coordination to other Classified and student staff; assigns, schedules and monitors work for completeness, accuracy and conformance with District, department and legal/regulatory requirements and standards; monitors workflow to ensure that mandated deadlines are being met in an optimal manner; provides information, instruction and training on work procedures and technical, legal and regulatory requirements.

Assists in ensuring a fair, open and inclusive work environment in accordance with the District’s mission, goals and values.

Promotes the gallery utilizing email, online and social media announcements; edits and sends press releases written by gallery director; develops, coordinates and implements community engagement events and activities.

Assists in developing and monitoring the gallery budget; maintains and purchases inventory and supplies; develops artwork inventories and descriptions for insurance purposes; maintains a variety of standard office and specialized records and files; creates and maintains spreadsheets and databases to track exhibits, activities and services; may participate in basic grant administration functions.

Represents the District and/or gallery on a variety of internal and external committees; develops partnerships with community agencies, business/industry and local government; liaisons with local high schools, other colleges and academic institutions.

OTHER DUTIES:

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Coordinates and ensures access to campus and promotion of events to outside groups; may coordinate the development of contracts and payments for outside exhibits.

Performs related duties as assigned.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Graduation from an accredited four-year college or university with major coursework in fine art, curation, or a closely related field, AND AT • LEAST three (3) years of progressively responsible experience involving support for, preparation and exhibition of artwork in a gallery or museum setting OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Techniques and materials related to art gallery displays and exhibitions, including storage, packaging and display techniques for various collections such as paintings, photography, film/video and sculpture.

Processing and cataloging of records for exhibits and collections.

Principles of design and trends in typography and graphic design.

General principles, practices and techniques used in customer service, public relations and community outreach particularly applicable to art galleries or exhibitions.

Office administration practices and procedures.

District payroll and general accounting system operations, practices and procedures.

Applicable sections of the California Education Code, Title V and other applicable federal, state and local laws, rules and regulations including OSHA rules and regulations if applicable.

Proper English usage including grammar, spelling and punctuation.

Safety policies and work practices applicable to the work.

Basic principles and practices of employee work guidance and direction.

Applicable Administrative Procedures, Human Resources procedures and collective bargaining agreements.

Skills and Abilities to:



Organize and oversee the day-to-day operations, activities and services of a community college art gallery and exhibit space.

Assign and inspect the work of student employees.

Design and construct art gallery display structures such as shelves, pedestals and devices including framing, mounting, hanging, lighting and dismounting various artworks.

Operate hand and power tools used to display art.

Assess work problems, evaluate alternatives and recommend or adopt effective courses of action in accordance with established policies and procedures.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound judgment within areas of responsibility.

Understand, interpret, explain and apply applicable laws, codes, regulations, policies and procedures.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software, WordPress and Adobe Creative Suite software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Represent the District and the department in interactions with students, vendors, the public and the art community.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $3,393 to $3,928 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Part-time (75%, 30 hours per week) assignment, 10 months per year. Monday through Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required. Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending continued categorical funding and Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information. (Only use the previous line in job bulletin if the position is over 1,000 hours per year; use this formula: 40 x % of assignment/21.67 x # of months in assignment).

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.