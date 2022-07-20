Systems/Network Support Specialist (2 positions)

LOCATION: Hybrid (Online and On-site at Aptos and Watsonville), CA

DEPARTMENT: Information Technology

APPLICATION DEADLINE: 8/9/2022 at 11:59 PM Pacific

JOB SUMMARY: These full-time, 12-months per year, Systems/Network Support Specialists perform varied technical Information Technology (IT) support functions related to client-facing technologies including desktop/laptop hardware, software, printers, peripheral equipment, server/network connectivity, mobile devices and applications; install, configure, diagnose and troubleshoot multi-platform, networked client devices and peripheral equipment; participate in enterprise-wide software deployments; provide end-user training; and perform related duties as assigned.

PLEASE NOTE: Application status updates and interviews are anticipated for this position in AS SOON AS POSSIBLE!

The ideal candidate will share Cabrillo’s commitment to educating its racially and socioeconomically diverse student population. Cabrillo College serves approximately 11,400 students per term, of which 44% are Latina/o/x, 5% multi-ethnic, 2.75% Asian, 1.25% African American, 1% Filipino, 0.25% American Indian or Alaskan Native, and 0.18% Pacific Islander as of Fall 2019. In 2006, Cabrillo College was designated a Hispanic-Serving Institution, reflecting the great responsibility that the College has to the educational attainment and economic well-being of the surrounding community.

As a classified staff member at Cabrillo College, you will join a vibrant community of professionals and educators working together to provide a positive educational environment where our students experience diverse academic and cultural perspectives.

Installs, configures, troubleshoots, upgrades, repairs and maintains desktop computers, printers, scanners, readers and other peripheral equipment and runs tests to ensure proper equipment operations; performs local/wide area and internet network installations; provides a wide range of support to users of personal computers, mobile devices, audio-video and telecommunication equipment; configures a wide range of software; recommends hardware configurations for end users; works with end users to define software solutions; documents all hardware and software configurations; provides end user training.

Centrally configures and deploys end user devices using a variety of enterprise-level management suites including mobile device management and directory services platforms; builds and develops scripts to deploy custom images for lab areas; plans, schedules, coordinates and completes computer “lab” replacements; installs, tests and configures applications and new software functionalities for applicable servers and platforms.

Maintains and configures assigned network servers including those involving application licensing, application hosting, application distribution, end-point management and printing services; creates and distributes configured application packages and installers for remote and self-service deployment to a variety of platforms including Windows, MacOS and IOS.

Monitors, prioritizes, responds to and resolves technical support requests for hardware/software and connectivity issues received via the IT services management platform ticketing system or by in-person requests, phone calls/messages or emails; troubleshoots and diagnoses problems and errors; provides users with instructions in areas of network login, logout, passwords, email, drive mappings, desktop icon management and instructional applications; provides follow-up support until issues are resolved; works with other technical staff, vendors and manager to find solutions for reducing or eliminating issues.

Performs on-site repair of desktop computers and peripherals; contacts manufacturers’ technical support for in-depth triage of computer issues or for shipment of hardware components and/or replacements.

Works collaboratively with manager and other technical staff to identify and implement standards for District-wide and campus-specific technology support such as average response time, mean time to repair, end-user satisfaction and problem resolution rate/time; develops best practices and fosters continuous improvement in customer support services; reviews help desk statistics and surveys, analyzes trends, identifies chronic problems and performs root-cause analyses.

Maintains detailed inventory records of hardware, software and computer-related equipment using asset tracking and management systems to make informed decisions about technology purchases; disposes of obsolete assets following established procedures.

Assists with forecasting cycle replacements or upgrading of desktop, laptop, printer and related technology assets; maintains proper hardware replacement planning information.

Keeps technical skills current to meet continuing work responsibilities.

Participates and may function as a lead on client-facing technology-related projects.

Installs, configures, sets up and supports a variety of audio-visual and public address (PA) systems utilized in classrooms and for special events.

Demonstrates sensitivity to and understanding of diverse academic, socioeconomic, cultural, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation and ethnic backgrounds of community college students, faculty and staff.

Performs related duties as assigned

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

Education and Experience: Any combination of experience and training that would likely provide the required knowledge and abilities is qualifying. A typical way to obtain the knowledge and abilities would be:



Understanding of, and sensitivity to, the diverse academic, socio-economic, ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, disability, and sexual orientation, of community college students, faculty and staff AND

Two (2) years of college-level coursework in computer science, information technology or a related field; AND at least two (2) years of progressively responsible experience in providing technical customer support services to computer end-users in a local area network (LAN) environment; OR

An equivalent combination of training and experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES:

Knowledge of:



Operational characteristics of various computer hardware and devices, operating systems and software used throughout the District.

Best practices and advanced methods and equipment used for troubleshooting and resolving the causes of system, computer, application and hardware problems and device errors and failures.

Processes and utilities used to build and remotely deploy computer system images.

Network system concepts, security, access control and network operating software.

Basic principles and practices of server and network administration, including methods and procedures for configuring networked servers used for application licensing, hosting, distribution and end-point management.

Security practices to ensure protection against potential security threats such as viruses, malware and spam.

Effective customer service practices and etiquette.

Data and voice communications concepts.

Methods of data backup and restoration.

General principles for the design, development, implementation and operation of voice, video, storage and data networks.

Documentation procedures and recordkeeping and report preparation techniques.

Methods and techniques of developing and providing user training.

Basic project management techniques.

Safety policies, practices and procedures applicable to the work.

Skills and Abilities to:



Interact with customers and system users with courtesy, tact and patience to provide prompt and appropriate technical support services.

Obtain accurate and complete information from customers, in person and by telephone, to identify their needs and problems and develop responses and solutions.

Troubleshoot, diagnose and resolve computer software and network connectivity problems and failures of varying levels of difficulty.

Utilize diagnostic test procedures and equipment.

Organize, set priorities and exercise sound judgment within areas of responsibility.

Maintain accurate inventory of computer hardware and software components,

Participate in technical discussions with technical and non-technical groups.

Write instructions in a manner that can be understood by computer users with different levels of computer literacy.

Prepare clear, concise and accurate systems documentation and reports of work performed.

Train computer users in the use of a wide variety of computer software, equipment and basic network operational procedures.

Provide technical assistance to other staff members as required.

Read, interpret and apply concepts found in online technical publications, manuals and other documents.

Communicate effectively, both orally and in writing.

Understand and follow written and oral instructions.

Operate a computer and use standard business software.

Establish and maintain effective working relationships.

Uphold the District’s mission, values and objectives including equity and Guided Pathways.

Support an inclusive work environment that fosters diversity, respect and engagement.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Starting Salary Range: $5,238 to $6,063 per month; plus 5% annual increases up to step 7, maximum initial salary step placement on the classified salary schedule is step 4. Full-time (40 hours per week) assignment, 12 months per year. Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. with evenings and weekends as required.

Classified employees are required to join the California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) and as such contribute up to 8% of their monthly salary to CalPERS on a pre-tax basis. Position scheduled to begin as soon as possible, pending Governing Board ratification. Salary is subject to proration based on beginning date of assignment.

Benefits: Our comprehensive benefits package includes medical, dental, life, short and long term, and vision (optional) insurance provided at a share of cost on a pretax basis, CalPERS Retirement and an Employee Assistance Program. Please see the Benefits link on the HR webpage for more information.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.