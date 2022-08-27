Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Lighthouse Point on West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz, CA
(Jeff Nissen)
Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank
  3. Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
  4. Engagement Coordinator at NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Santa Cruz County
  5. Treasury Management Associate at Santa Cruz County Bank
  6. Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
  7. Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
  8. Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College
  9. Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  10. Investment Services Sales Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union

