10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for an exciting new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Provider Reimbursement Manager at Central California Alliance for Health
- eBanking Specialist II at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Counselor, Accessibility Support Center (ASC) Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
- Engagement Coordinator at NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Santa Cruz County
- Treasury Management Associate at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Individual Giving Officer at Housing Matters
- Housekeeper at Cavanagh’s Cleaning
- Manager, Infrastructure Systems and IT Security at Cabrillo College
- Application Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Investment Services Sales Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union
➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.
➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.
➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.
Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com