Insurance Agency Representative

LOCATION: Santa Cruz, CA
JOB CATEGORY: Insurance Sales
JOB TYPE: Full-time
JOB DESCRIPTION: Looking for an opportunity for growth in the insurance industry? Farmers is growing, and expanding in the Santa Cruz County area. We have agencies looking for professional and coachable representatives to join our team. Due to growth, even in COVID-19 times, Farmers Insurance, located in Santa Cruz, CA is interviewing for new candidates in your area that are looking for employment and/or possible a “paid-internship!” (reach out for details) Are you self-motivated, goal oriented, coachable, and have a friendly positive attitude?
What We Offer:
- 1-on-1 coaching and support from experienced coaches
- Systems and technology for agency management and sales
- Access to diverse Farmers products AND brokerage companies
- Award winning University of Farmers training
- Utilize proven marketing systems, or develop your own, to reach potential clients
- Have fun networking with Real Estate Agents, Mortgage Lenders, local business owners and your community
- Educate and assist customers on insurance products
- Professional growth and future agency ownership opportunities
What We Look For:
- Ability to pass a background check and obtain a CA P&C Insurance License and a Life & Health Insurance License in the future (we can assist with licensing) or be licensed already preferable
- Previous insurance experience not necessary
- Willingness to learn new products and skills
- Be coachable
- Good communicator and listener
Schedule: (Part-Time or Full-Time) Monday to Friday
Salary: $20.00 - $25.00 per hour
BENEFITS:
Supplemental Pay: $20-25/hr (depending on experience), plus commission pay
RESPONSIBILITIES:
What Will You Do:
- Educate and assist customers on insurance product
- Directly contribute to the sales goals of the agency, including new business, cross sell opportunities and customer service
- Market and write new business while conforming to ethical and state law practices
- Underwrite new accounts and maintain knowledge of products and procedures
- Develop agency relationships with referral partners
- Willing to be coachable for your own future professional growth
- Earn/Maintain insurance license(s)
REQUIREMENTS:
- Education: High school or equivalent (Required)
- Experience: No necessary experience required although previous experience in sales or in insurance is preferred
- Language: Spanish preferred but not required
- License/Certification: Property & Casualty License preferred but not required; Life and Health License preferred but not required
- Ability to commute/relocate: Santa Cruz County Area: Reliably commute or planning to relocate before starting work
- Work Location: One location
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.