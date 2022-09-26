LOCATION: Downtown Santa Cruz

JOB SUMMARY: Sockshop & Shoe Company is hiring! We are seeking friendly people to fill several available part-time sales associate positions at our Downtown Santa Cruz and Aptos stores. We carry a wide selection of comfort and lifestyle footwear for both women and men and a huge variety of socks.

Ideal candidates must have a love for helping others, a strong desire to learn, and enjoy fashion. Being conversational is a must! Our customers mean the world to us, and we love to make them feel comfortable. No retail experience necessary.

Students are welcome to apply, and we can work with your schedule. Typical shifts vary from 4 to 8 hours long. Applicants must be able to stand for the entire duration of the shift. Must be available on weekends and holidays. This is a non-commission job. We offer a generous discount after a probationary period.

HOW TO APPLY: Bring your resume to 1515 Pacific Ave, or email it to us at jenoah@sockshopandshoeco.com. We look forward to hearing from you!