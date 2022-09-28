LOCATION: Watsonville, CA

REPORTS TO: Director of Athletics

JOB SUMMARY: To serve as Athletic Department leader that coordinates, organizes, and carries out the daily Athletic Trainer functions alongside the Athletic Director and coaches. Completes all necessary reporting requirements for MVC, and manages/supports student-athlete wellness programs, including required physicals. Communicates with a ministry mindset to MVC students, parents, and staff, while meeting relevant clinical, wellness, and compliance standards across our programs.

ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES:



Responsible for prevention, emergency care, first aid, evaluation, and rehabilitation of injuries to student-athletes under his/her care.

Consultant to coaching staff on conditioning, nutrition, and protective equipment.

Assist with prevention of injuries including education for student-athletes and other Athletic Department personnel.

Identifies factors that put student-athletes “at-risk”, takes corrective action towards deficiencies in student-athletes as deemed necessary, as well as taping and bracing.

Provide emergency care and first aid including availability of necessary equipment, communication procedures for emergency situations, and prompt, accurate triage.

Evaluate acute and chronic injuries and refer to a physician or specialist where appropriate. Help decide if a student-athlete may return to competition following an injury.

Treat athletic injuries with protection, rest, ice, compression, evaluation, support, ultrasound, electrical stimulation, cold/heat/ and hydrotherapy as needed or prescribed with the availability of modalities.

Develop, supervise, evaluate, and modify individual exercise programs for rehabilitation to help student-athletes return to pre-injury status.

Maintain records including injury reports, home care instructions, referrals, treatment records, rehabilitation progress notes, and insurance information.

Establishes a positive learning environment that promotes a high level of achievement for all students and student-athletes, while considering the background and developmental level of the individual students.

Prepares and maintains a variety of reports, correspondence, and notices.

Maintains accurate and complete student documentation as required by law, district policy and administrative regulations.

Attends conferences, workshops, and other professional development to maintain current knowledge of the profession.

Maintains appropriate levels of confidentiality.

Collaborates with school personnel to develop school-wide initiatives to make schools safer and more effective.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:



Minimum of 2 years of athletic training experience.

Ability to manage high levels of confidentiality.

Occupational health experience is a plus.

Bachelor’s degree in a related field.

Board Certified Athletic training certification.

Current First Aid/CPR certification.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit an online application here.