JOB SUMMARY: Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music is seeking a full-time, year-round Director of Communications and Patron Engagement (DCPE) to join the Cabrillo Festival team at an exciting and pivotal time—this summer we returned to live, in-person concerts after two seasons of online-only events! A newly developed position, the DCPE assumes key responsibilities related to communications strategy, website, marketing and editorial publications project management, Subscriber stewardship and ticket sales, special events and mid-level donor relations. If you are enthusiastic about building and retaining a community of committed arts audiences and supporters, then this is the right job for you! We welcome applicants of all backgrounds and will consider any combination of work and life experience that aligns with the position’s responsibilities.

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL: About the Festival: Cabrillo Festival’s mission is to “transform the orchestral experience for artists and audiences by building a vibrant community dedicated to the creation and performance of profound, relevant, and innovative music.” Founded in a coffeeshop in Aptos, CA in 1963, the Festival presents two full weeks of concerts and events at the Civic Auditorium in Downtown Santa Cruz. With a small but mighty year-round staff of four, dozens of seasonal staff, and dedicated board of directors, the Festival is embraced by the local community, who offer host housing to our core orchestra musicians coming from across the nation to perform the work of living composers each summer, under the guidance of music director and conductor Cristian Măcelaru. Cabrillo Festival is actively working to advance our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion by examining our practices and policies, addressing bias at individual and institutional levels, and increasing opportunities for participation and collaboration with artists, staff, board, and audiences of all cultural origins, abilities, and orientations.

HOURS/WORK SCHEDULE: The DCPE will maintain a 40-hour week, offering a flexible remote work schedule (minimum three days per week in our downtown Santa Cruz offices are required). When the Festival takes up residence at the Civic in late July through mid-August, hours may shift to accommodate events. Some off-season night and weekend participation is also required, including attendance at monthly Festival board meetings and occasional off-season special events.

COMPENSATION: The DCPE annual salary is $70K-$80K (depending on experience) with a generous benefits package including medical, dental, retirement, and transportation perks (paid lot parking and a free Metro bus pass through the City of Santa Cruz), and professional development opportunities.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS/PUBLICATIONS:



Oversee brand development and ensure implementation across all channels.

Create and implement marketing campaigns aimed at raising the Festival’s profile, reaching new and existing audiences regionally and nationally.

Negotiate agreements with media sponsors and pursue new partnerships.

Oversee collateral production, managing graphic designers and vendors.

Project manage season Program Guide, including editorial and advertising.

Manage web developers, using current best practices for web design and accessibility.

Conceptualize new audio/visual content and oversee shoots, editing, and production.

Write, design, and edit targeted eblast communications.

Supervise social media staff (Operations Associate) re: post content, channel monitoring, promo trades, follower communications, metrics analysis and strategy revision.

Supervise and support contracted publicist on pitch strategy; write and edit in-house press releases.

Manage booking, design, and production of all site-specific marketing pieces and sponsor recognition (i.e. lobby signage and street banner installation).

Ensure digital assets and resources are maintained and accessible to all staff.

TICKET SALES/CUSTOMER SERVICE:



Collaborate with Civic Box Office to create season ticket sales plan, logistics, and supervise Box Office staff.

Oversee tickets sales plan implementation, monitor sales reports, and develop promotions to boost sales and increase diverse community participation.

Steward Subscriber and VIP patron relations and recognition.

Interface with house management and Civic Staff to ensure patron safety, accessibility, and comfort.

DONOR ENGAGEMENT/DEVELOPMENT:



Oversee donor communications, including annual Fund Drive campaigns.

Steward mid-level individual donors ($500-$1999) and support ED and volunteer fundraisers in upper-level donor ($2000+) prospecting, cultivation, and retention.

Research new and steward existing corporate donor relationships.

Empower Board-led special initiatives (auctions, raffles, special campaigns, etc.)

SPECIAL EVENTS:



Oversee special event concepts, planning, and logistics.

Supervise seasonal hospitality staff and volunteers as needed.

Serve as liaison with external project and community partners.

STRATEGY/ORGANIZATIONAL CAPACITY:



Track income and expenses related to assigned areas of responsibility (marketing expenses, ticket sales, etc.) within the context of overall organizational budget.

Log key metrics in Dashboard document, analyzing trends in ticket sales, donations, audience engagement, geographic reach, etc.

Project manage periodic infrastructure upgrades and process design including file management workflows and protocols, website redesign, etc.

Stay abreast of relevant trends and techniques including current tech tools, procedural best practices, and legal compliance.

Join entire organization in maintaining a commitment to DEIB in all activities.

Play a key role in strategic and scenario planning sessions.

Serve as thought partner and strategic advisor to Executive Director.

JOB QUALIFICATIONS:

Education: Bachelor’s or Master’s degree, AND/OR 5+ years of equivalent related work experience.

Experience, Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities (Required):



3+ years non-profit communications/marketing, ticket sales, and/or fundraising experience.

Strong design aesthetic and solid understanding of web and graphic design principles, publication layout and printing processes, proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite and WordPress.

Special events experience.

Proven success in negotiating agreements with service providers.

Proven success with maintaining positive customer relationships.

Advanced project management skills, including managing budgets.

Proficiency with word processing, spreadsheets, email, internet, and file management in a Mac environment.

Comfortable working collaboratively in the cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, etc)

Comfortable adapting to new technology.

A friendly, team-oriented nature with a hard-working, “can-do” spirit.

Sound judgment and diplomacy, maintaining a respectful demeanor.

Highly organized with exceptional attention to detail.

Driver’s license and own reliable automobile.

Preferred, but not required:



Love and knowledge of performing arts.

Established relationships with local media and service providers.

Sales and customer services experience.

Familiarity with databases/CRM.

Practiced using project management software (Monday.com, Asana, etc.)

Ability to lift at least 40 lbs.

Work Environment: The Director of Communications and Patron Engagement performs work in a variety of venues, including administrative offices, meeting spaces, and theaters. Valid California driver’s license and the ability and willingness to run errands required; energy, availability, and willingness to work evenings, odd hours, and weekends on the occasion of special events, and full time before and during the Festival period of mid-July to mid-August.

Application Process: Resume, cover letter, and diversity statement are required for consideration. In your cover letter, we will be looking to hear about your experience and how it relates to this job description. We are interested to learn what aspects of your personality make you a great team member, and what makes you excited to work for Cabrillo Festival! We are seeking candidates that embrace diversity in all its forms and strive for an inclusive community that fosters an open, enlightened, and productive environment. For full consideration, applicants must submit a diversity statement with their application. Please apply online here. Review of candidate materials begins immediately and will continue until the position is filled.

Cabrillo Festival is an equal opportunity, nonprofit organization committed to serving a diverse population without regard to ethnicity, color, creed, religion, age, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, military status, marital status, political opinion, national or cultural origin, familial status, mental or physical disability, economic status or source of income.