LOCATION: Capitola, CA

SALARY: $25 per hour

DOE STATUS: Part-Time (24 hours per week)

BENEFITS: Simple IRA + matching program and sick time

JOB SUMMARY: Calling all office superheroes! Lomak Property Group, a closely held, 35+-year-old commercial real estate company, owns and operates retail centers, office buildings and medical office buildings throughout Santa Cruz County and Los Gatos. The Operations Administrative Assistant will directly support our daily in-office needs on-site. The most qualified candidate for this position will have experience assisting with all forms of office administration, some accounting tasks, and will be reliable, flexible, people focused, fast learning, and detail oriented.

RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES (Not Limited To and Subject to Change):



Perform basic office administration functions (i.e. typing, scanning, filing, postage and mailing, emailing, and other miscellaneous tasks)

Answer phones and respond to tenant and vendor inquiries in a timely manner

Accounts payables, receivables, monthly billing, bank reconciliations, 1099s, and general bookkeeping

Manage and update marketing information – website, advertisements, and promotional materials

Manage tenant and vendor insurance certificates • Assist with leasing documents

Complete additional special projects as needed

REQUIREMENTS:



3+ years of proven work experience

Aptitude in problem-solving and critical thinking

Ability to juggle multiple tasks and pivot when needed

Excellent record keeping skills, communication skills, and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

Bring integrity, creativity, and a positive mindset to work each day

Knowledge of Yardi Systems software is a bonus!

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit your cover letter and resume to: monique@lomakgroup.com.