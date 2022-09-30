LOCATION: Capitola, CA
SALARY: $25 per hour
DOE STATUS: Part-Time (24 hours per week)
BENEFITS: Simple IRA + matching program and sick time
JOB SUMMARY: Calling all office superheroes! Lomak Property Group, a closely held, 35+-year-old commercial real estate company, owns and operates retail centers, office buildings and medical office buildings throughout Santa Cruz County and Los Gatos. The Operations Administrative Assistant will directly support our daily in-office needs on-site. The most qualified candidate for this position will have experience assisting with all forms of office administration, some accounting tasks, and will be reliable, flexible, people focused, fast learning, and detail oriented.
RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES (Not Limited To and Subject to Change):
- Perform basic office administration functions (i.e. typing, scanning, filing, postage and mailing, emailing, and other miscellaneous tasks)
- Answer phones and respond to tenant and vendor inquiries in a timely manner
- Accounts payables, receivables, monthly billing, bank reconciliations, 1099s, and general bookkeeping
- Manage and update marketing information – website, advertisements, and promotional materials
- Manage tenant and vendor insurance certificates • Assist with leasing documents
- Complete additional special projects as needed
REQUIREMENTS:
- 3+ years of proven work experience
- Aptitude in problem-solving and critical thinking
- Ability to juggle multiple tasks and pivot when needed
- Excellent record keeping skills, communication skills, and proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite
- Bring integrity, creativity, and a positive mindset to work each day
- Knowledge of Yardi Systems software is a bonus!
HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please submit your cover letter and resume to: monique@lomakgroup.com.