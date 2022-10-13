Promoted content
Barista / Server
Presented by Cat & Cloud Coffee
WORK HERE AND SEE WHAT WORK CAN BE
Our mission is to inspire connection by creating memorable experiences. We’re a mission-driven, values-based organization and are looking for people to join our team.
WHAT WE ARE LOOKING FOR:
- Full-time and part-time team members (minimum of 3 days a week)
- Willing to work and learn for at least 6 months (we don’t hire seasonally)
PERKS OF WORKING WITH US:
- Full-time team members can enroll for medical, dental and vision insurance coverage after the first 60 days of employment
- Free black coffee and espresso on and off the clock
- Paid time off
- $20 gift card each month - buy your friends coffee, a snack, or treat yourself on us!
- Paycheck coffee - free 10oz bag of coffee with each paycheck
- Discounts on coffee, food and merch