Copyright © 2022, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
help@lookoutlocal.com
Promoted content

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Shark Fin Cove in Santa Cruz, CA
(Curtis Hystad)
Share

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Dining University Center Chef at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Mechanic I at Santa Cruz METRO
  3. Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
  5. Software Developer III - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Dining Catering Sales Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  7. Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  8. Mechanic II at Santa Cruz METRO
  9. Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce
  10. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to Director of Sales & Marketing, Ashley Holmes ashley@lookoutlocal.com

Sign up for Lookout newsletters

Santa Cruz County Job Board

More from the Lookout Job Board

View More Local Jobs