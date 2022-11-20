10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Dining University Center Chef at UC Santa Cruz
- Mechanic I at Santa Cruz METRO
- Unified Permit Center Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
- Software Developer III - EDW at Central California Alliance for Health
- Dining Catering Sales Manager at UC Santa Cruz
- Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Mechanic II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Director of Memberships, Marketing and Events at Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce
- Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College
