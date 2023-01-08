10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
- Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
- Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
- Visual Arts Tool Coordinator at Cabrillo College
- Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) at UC Santa Cruz
- Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
- Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
- Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Executive Director at Senderos
