10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Gabriel Tovar
(Gabriel Tovar)
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Departmental Communications Officer at The County of Santa Cruz
  2. Telemarketer for Insurance Sales at Farmers Insurance - Pedro Gonzalez Insurance Agency, Inc
  3. Data Analytics Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Visual Arts Tool Coordinator at Cabrillo College
  5. Associate Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing (ARCH) at UC Santa Cruz
  6. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  7. Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
  8. Accounting Specialist - A/P at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk
  9. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
  10. Executive Director at Senderos

