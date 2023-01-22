Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, California
On the hunt for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Assistant College Programs Coordinator, Colleges 9 and John R. Lewis College at UC Santa Cruz
  2. Kinesiology Instructor/Athletics-Head Women’s Softball Coach - Tenure Track at Cabrillo College
  3. Assistant Vice President Branch Manager, Scotts Valley at Bay Federal Credit Union
  4. Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
  5. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Computer Applications/Business Technologies (CABT) - Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
  7. Arts & Culture Community Organizer at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
  8. Dining Shift Manager at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Park Worker at Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park
  10. Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union

