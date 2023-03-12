10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Associate Director, Conference Services at UC Santa Cruz
- Clerical Supervisor I at The County of Santa Cruz
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz Metro
- Provider Data Configuration Analyst IV at Central California Alliance for Health
- Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
- Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
- Computer Applications/Business Technologies Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
- Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
- Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
Working in Santa Cruz
