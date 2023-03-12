Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, California
(Simon Shim)
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  2. Associate Director, Conference Services at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Clerical Supervisor I at The County of Santa Cruz
  4. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz Metro
  5. Provider Data Configuration Analyst IV at Central California Alliance for Health
  6. Theater Operations Manager at Scotts Valley Community Theater Guild
  7. Direct Support Staff at Oceanside Supported Living Services
  8. Computer Applications/Business Technologies Associate Instructor at Cabrillo College
  9. Development / Finance Director (Half-Time) at Senderos
  10. Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest

Working in Santa Cruz

