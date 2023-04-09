10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Senior Human Resources Representative at Central California Alliance for Health
- Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance
- Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Digital Communications Specialist at UC Santa Cruz
- Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
- Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio
Working in Santa Cruz
