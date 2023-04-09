10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
Santa Cruz, California
Looking for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Senior Human Resources Representative at Central California Alliance for Health
  2. Senior Deposit Services Specialist at Bay Federal Credit Union
  3. Insurance Sales Agency Manager at Farmers Insurance
  4. Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
  5. Technical Director at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  6. Physical Therapist - California Children’s Services at The County of Santa Cruz
  7. Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
  8. Digital Communications Specialist at UC Santa Cruz
  9. Mechanic I/II at Santa Cruz METRO
  10. Broadcast Sales Representative at KSQD Radio

