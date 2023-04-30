10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Early Childhood Teacher I - Infant/Early Toddler at UC Santa Cruz
- Investment Services Sales Assistant at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Practitioner at The County of Santa Cruz
- Executive Director at Exploring New Horizons Outdoor Schools
- Sr. Water Distribution Operator at Soquel Creek Water District
- Arts Education Manager at Arts Council Santa Cruz County
- Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
- Director of People and Culture at Digital Nest
- Construction Inspector at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
- Senior Network Administrator at Cyas Tech
Working in Santa Cruz
