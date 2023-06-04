10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
- Director of Facilities at UC Santa Cruz
- Senior Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
- Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
- Part-Time Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- Irrigation Water Manager at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
- Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
- Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
- Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank
Working in Santa Cruz
