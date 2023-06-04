Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Seabright State Beach in Santa Cruz, CA.
(Amongh Manjunath)
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
  2. Director of Facilities at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Senior Financial Analyst at Central California Alliance for Health
  4. Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  5. Part-Time Member Services Representative at Bay Federal Credit Union
  6. Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  7. Irrigation Water Manager at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
  8. Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
  9. Enhanced Care Manager at Encompass Community Services
  10. Universal Banker at Santa Cruz County Bank

➤ Browse the Lookout’s Santa Cruz County Job Board, where local companies reach local job seekers.

➤ Looking to amplify your open positions to local job seekers? You’re in good company. List your open positions on our job board.

➤ Buy job board bundles of 4 or 8 to save 25%. Redeemable at any time, get your bundles here.

Questions about the job board? Reach out to ashley@lookoutlocal.com

