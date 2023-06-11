Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Presented by Lookout Santa Cruz Job Board
Santa Cruz, CA
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
  2. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant (Remote) at Central California Alliance for Health
  3. Reservations Coordinator at UC Santa Cruz
  4. Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
  5. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  6. Cook I at 1440 Multiversity
  7. Senior Behavioral Health Manager at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Insurance Agency Representative at Farmers Insurance Agency, Inc.
  9. Client Service Representative at Santa Cruz County Bank
  10. Construction Project Engineer at K&D Landscaping, Inc.

