10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
  2. Assistant Director, Affiliated Residential Community Housing at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Contracts and Customer Billing Specialist at Soquel Creek Water District
  4. Vice President of Risk Management at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Environmental Planner I at San Lorenzo Valley Water District
  6. Senior Financial Analytics Consultant (Remote) at Central California Alliance for Health
  7. Mental Health Client Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz
  8. Front of House/Box Office at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  9. Irrigation Water Manager at K&D Landscaping, Inc.
  10. Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business

