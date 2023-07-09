Copyright © 2023, Lookout Santa Cruz All Rights Reserved | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info | Sitemap
10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.

  1. Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
  2. Dining Principal Food Service Worker at UC Santa Cruz
  3. Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
  4. Member Services Representative (Teller) at Bay Federal Credit Union
  5. Development and Communications Manager at Gateway School
  6. Senior Human Resources Representative at Central California Alliance for Health
  7. Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
  8. Cook I at 1440 Multiversity
  9. Prop Artisan at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
  10. LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business

