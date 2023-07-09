10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

Share
Looking for a new gig? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board.
- Customer Service Field Technician I/II at Soquel Creek Water District
- Dining Principal Food Service Worker at UC Santa Cruz
- Development Associate at Coastal Watershed Council
- Member Services Representative (Teller) at Bay Federal Credit Union
- Development and Communications Manager at Gateway School
- Senior Human Resources Representative at Central California Alliance for Health
- Marketing Lead Generation & Outreach Manager - EV Charging at Ecology Action
- Cook I at 1440 Multiversity
- Prop Artisan at Santa Cruz Shakespeare
- LEAP Event Planning/Program Coordinator Intern at Your Future Is Our Business
Working in Santa Cruz
