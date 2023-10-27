Pay Range: $76,230 - $92,400 per year

Benefits: Fully benefited with PTO, 401K and medical, dental, and vision benefits; subsidies for the purchase of electric vehicles and electric bikes; work from home stipend; bring your dog to work (if you come into the office)

SUMMARY OF POSITION

Taper’s Incentive Manager (IM), reporting to the Utility Incentive Supervisor, is responsible for ensuring that utility incentive applications for various utility programs are managed to completion for a portfolio of energy efficiency measures. They will review utility requirements and documents for dozens of utilities across a multitude of efficiency measures and will be responsible for reviewing and understanding utility energy savings methodologies (i.e. Work Papers, Business Cases, Technical Resource Manuals, etc.).

The IM will coordinate with various internal stakeholders for support, including Customer Success, Sales Operations, Utility Solutions, Business Informatics, Construction Services, and Finance, to monitor all projects from approval to implementation and completion. They are responsible for ensuring that the impact related to utility procedures, timelines, and approval processes are incorporated into the overall approach for opportunity pipeline tracking. This role will support project and revenue forecasting, monitor installation schedules, and ensure QA/QC to utility compliance standards and protocols.

In this utility-facing role, the IM will engage with a variety of utility representatives to determine incentive levels, compliance requirements, and to promote the organizational benefits to the utility. They will manage the delivery pipeline, which may include determining customer eligibility, pre and post application development, and process management.

The IM must possess strong problem-solving, time-management, and communication skills to keep utility incentive applications submitted on schedule, and to keep all stakeholders informed of incentive-related activities, including anticipated incentive amounts and payment dates. The IM works extensively with various software tools to ensure the timely delivery of services, accurate savings calculations, and thorough documentation of all incentive services.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Prepare pre- and post- incentive application packages with various utility programs. This includes gathering information from internal stakeholders to populate applications

Monitor project installation timelines to prepare and submit post-applications based on monthly reporting goals

Gather utility information via research and interviews, and capture in required tools and systems.

Document and maintain utility requirements in SharePoint

Conduct QA/QC compliance with utility requirements and program standards/protocols

Monitor and communicate utility funding incentive expiration dates or other deadlines

Ensure Taper Project Managers understand utility compliance requirements to support accurate collection and submission of documentation for incentives, including applications, supporting calculations, pre and post photos, inspections, etc.

Manage utility pre and post project reviews

Track estimated incentive amounts and payment dates, follow up with utility for incentive timeline updates as needed

Compile final incentive and actual kWh savings on a per-project basis

Coordinate workflow and communication among internal stakeholders, utilities, contractors, and customers

Assist development of processes and tools to streamline and achieve scalability

Perform other duties as assigned to meet divisional and organizational goals

EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE

4+ years of professional project management experience with demonstrated experience managing multiple large-scale projects concurrently

3+ years of customer service experience and experience working in a professional office setting

2+ years of experience using database programs

Bachelor’s degree or certificate in Project Management, Energy, or related field, or equivalent work experience

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Independent judgment, analytical, and problem-solving

Highly detail oriented with strong organizational and internal/external communication skills.

Excellent project and task management skills, including managing multiple projects simultaneously

Strong time management and organizational skills

Customer-oriented approach

Ability to quickly comprehend and clearly communicate technical information

Proficiency in MS Office products, particularly MS Excel and SharePoint

High level of diplomacy in working with a variety of internal and external colleagues who possess varying skill levels and work styles

Ability to adapt to change and willingness to wear many hats

Proven ability to meet project deadlines and work effectively within time constraints.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATIONS

Project management experience in the commercial construction or energy efficiency industry

Experience working with general contractors

Ability to translate energy efficiency specifications from contractors into proposals for customers and partners

Understanding of energy efficiency technologies and delivery strategies

Experience with energy efficiency auditing, workflow management, and tracking tools

Ability to understand and articulate energy efficiency and financing concepts.

Experience working with Investor-Owned and/or Municipal Utilities.

Experience with Airtable and SharePoint or other project management platforms

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The physical demands described here represent those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is regularly required to sit, stand, talk and hear, and use a computer keyboard and monitor.

The work environment is in an office or remote setting.

MORE ABOUT US

Taper is an energy efficiency B-Corp under the Ecology Action umbrella of subsidiaries to advance carbon neutrality and building efficiency. At Taper, we are committed to diversity in our workforce and are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. People of color, women, persons with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQI+ persons are highly encouraged to apply. Candidates for this position must be legally authorized to work directly as an employee for any employer in the United States without visa sponsorship.

Taper believes that each employee makes a significant contribution to our success and should not be limited by the assigned responsibilities. This position description outlines primary duties, qualifications, and job scope but is not intended to be a comprehensive description of job responsibilities. We expect each employee to offer their services wherever and whenever necessary to ensure the success of our endeavors.

Taper does not offer a company-paid relocation program.

Ecology Action is an award-winning non-profit consultancy that provides innovative solutions to the energy, water, and transportation challenges of cities, governments, and utilities across California. We have five decades of experience helping people make simple yet profound changes with significant environmental impacts. We believe that when individuals and businesses make simple changes in their behavior, they drive large-scale changes that benefit people and the planet. This translates into reduced carbon emissions, stronger businesses, healthier communities, and a sustainable future for all. Together, we help people, businesses, and communities act now.

HOW TO APPLY: If interested, please complete a full application, found here.