Transforming Santa Cruz County’s transportation landscape: Lift Line’s mission to bridge gaps

Santa Cruz County is renowned for its stunning landscapes and vibrant communities, but beneath the scenic beauty lies a challenge that often goes unnoticed: access to transportation.

Lift Line is tirelessly working to close the transportation gap for low-income older adults and individuals with disabilities, aiming to help make Santa Cruz County the most accessible county in California.

Lift Line, a program of Community Bridges established in 1977, provides 60,000 free door-to-door rides annually to around 1,000 income-qualifying participants. The program’s mission is to enable these community members to maintain their health and independence through accessible transportation to medical appointments throughout the Central Coast and the Bay Area, including Stanford and San Francisco. During the pandemic, Lift Line also expanded services to offer participants free trips to essential services and resources such as grocery stores, banks, social services agencies, and physical and mental health services and appointments.

Here are other innovative initiatives Lift Line has embarked on to continue and expand its mission of making Santa Cruz County the most accessible county in California:

Need a ride? We’ve got an app for that

The notion of older adults struggling with technology is rapidly evolving. According to research from the Pew Research Center, the use of smartphones among people older than 65 increased from 13% in 2012 to 65% in 2021.

(Community Bridges)

With double-digit growth in the adoption of technology by older adults, Lift Line recognizes the potential of technology in revolutionizing accessible transportation. Our self-service mobile app is a game-changer, allowing participants to plan routes and schedule transportation with ease. The app, with a user-friendly interface, enables riders to plan journeys up to a week in advance, with same-day pickup options available.

To access this convenient service, individuals can register for the program by calling 831-688-9663, and they will receive a login for the Lift Line app. This app empowers older adults and individuals with disabilities with the freedom to schedule rides at their convenience just like Uber and Lyft, but with a fixed cost regardless of miles traveled within Santa Cruz County.

Expanding Access for All

Lift Line’s dedication to accessibility took a significant leap with the launch of the “Access for All” program in September. This groundbreaking initiative eliminates income restrictions and offers door-to-door services to all Santa Cruz County residents with disabilities for trips within the county at an affordable flat rate fee of $5.

The “Access for All” program is funded by a California Public Utilities Commission service fee and administered through the Santa Cruz County Regional Transportation Commission. The affordable $5 fee is significantly lower than the exorbitant costs of traditional taxi and ADA-compliant transportation services, making accessible transportation a reality for many who were previously left without options.

Lift Line’s self-service mobile app plays a pivotal role as the program’s primary point of scheduling, making it easy for users to schedule rides up to a week in advance.

City of Santa Cruz Emergency Shelter Transportation

The heart of any community lies in its commitment to support its most vulnerable members. Lift Line, in partnership with the City of Santa Cruz, took on operations again of the Emergency Shelter Transportation Program, an essential lifeline for individuals experiencing homelessness. This program ensures that guests of the City Overlook shelter and the RV Safe Parking program at the National Guard Armory in DeLaveaga Park have daily access to transportation and to the Santa Cruz community.

Life Line provides 60,000 free door-to-door rides annually to around 1,000 income-qualifying participants. (Community Bridges)

The program is a vital service as shelter guests are not permitted to walk or bike to and from the facility due to various factors, including the lack of sidewalks. The shuttle program runs daily, providing transportation for around 150 people experiencing homelessness. With a set route and designated stops, the shuttle takes guests to key locations, including the County of Santa Cruz Emeline campus, Housing Matters’ Coral Street campus, and Downtown Santa Cruz, as well as a local laundromat and grocery store so that the residents have the resources needed to get back on their feet or to make it to work.

This initiative highlights the reality that most of our neighbors experiencing homelessness are hard-working community members striving to overcome difficult life circumstances. Lift Line, through this partnership, ensures that they have access to transportation which is a key need with the limited transportation infrastructure in Santa Cruz.

Electrifying Our Fleet

Lift Line is not just a pioneer in inclusive transportation; we’re also at the forefront of environmental sustainability. The organization is committed to reducing its carbon footprint by embracing clean air technologies. A remarkable 22% of our fleet (five vehicles) is fully electric, including a state-of-the-art 2022 Ford Transit van featuring six ambulatory seats and enough space for two wheelchairs. This eco-friendly initiative not only benefits the environment but also ensures that participants with disabilities have access to sustainable and free transportation services.

Incorporating electric vehicles into our fleet is a testament to Lift Line’s commitment to creating a more sustainable and accessible community. By providing all-electric transportation services at no cost, Lift Line is taking an active role in building a cleaner and more inclusive future.

Lift Line’s multifaceted initiatives play a pivotal role in shaping Santa Cruz County’s transportation landscape. By embracing technology, expanding access to all, supporting people experiencing homelessness, and adopting green transportation solutions, Lift Line is turning the dream of a more accessible Santa Cruz County into a reality. As we continue to bridge gaps and empower our community, we are setting an example for inclusive transportation initiatives not only in California but across the nation.

For more information about Lift Line, visit communitybridges.org/liftline.